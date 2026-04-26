A 31-year-old Californian part-time teacher arrived at one of Washington's most high-profile annual events with a shotgun, a handgun, several knives, and a 1,052-word plan to kill the President of the United States.

Cole Tomas Allen sent a manifesto to his family moments before he exchanged gunfire with Secret Service agents at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. Within that document lay a detail that has since consumed federal investigators: among the full roster of Trump administration officials Allen allegedly marked for death, one name was deliberately absent.

'Not Including Mr. Patel': The Exception That Baffled Investigators

In the document, Allen referred to himself as 'Cole "coldForce" "Friendly Federal Assassin" Allen' and outlined his plan to kill Donald Trump and his top administration officials, with the notable exception of FBI Director Kash Patel.

The manifesto was described as 'specific' by a source familiar with the investigation, with targeted officials ranked by priority. The precise line, 'Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest', has become the focal point of the motive investigation. No explanation for the exemption was offered in the document.

Patel said investigators were examining ballistics evidence, including a long gun and shell casings, and conducting interviews, encouraging anyone with information to contact the FBI. He was present at the Washington Hilton that night and appeared alongside President Trump at a subsequent White House press briefing.

NEW: Cole Allen wrote a manifesto saying he was targeting Trump officials:



"I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes." pic.twitter.com/kYiSz49fIn — BNO News (@BNONews) April 26, 2026

Minutes Before the Shots: A Manifesto Sent to Family

Allen's brother alerted the New London Police Department in Connecticut after Allen sent the manifesto to family members minutes before the incident, but the warning reached law enforcement too late to prevent the attack.

In the 1,052-word document, Allen wrote to his family that as a 'citizen of the United States of America' he was 'no longer willing' to remain passive in the face of what he described as abuses by the administration. He framed his intended violence in stark moral terms, writing, 'Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behaviour; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes.'

Allen also sent a note apologising to his parents and colleagues for what he was about to do, writing that he did not expect forgiveness, according to a transcript provided to NBC News by a senior administration official. Handwritten notes were also found inside the hotel and are believed to have been left intentionally for law enforcement to find, according to multiple sources.

The Man Behind the Manifesto

By outward appearances, Cole Tomas Allen was unremarkable, even accomplished. Allen earned a degree in mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology in 2017, before completing a master's in computer science at California State University, Dominguez Hills, in 2025. Caltech confirmed his graduation to multiple outlets but offered no further comment.

Allen was employed by tutoring company C2 Education as recently as December 2024, when he was honoured as 'Teacher of the Month' at the company's Torrance location. Dylan Wakayama, president of the Asian American Civic Trust, told the Los Angeles Times that Allen had tutored high school students affiliated with the organisation, describing him as 'very intelligent, proficient in biology, mathematics and science' and 'on the nicer, quiet side.'

Allen's sister, Avriana Allen, told investigators in Rockville, Maryland, that her brother had made increasingly radical statements and often spoke about doing 'something' to address issues in the world. She also revealed that he had purchased two handguns and a shotgun, stored at their parents' home without their knowledge, and that he regularly trained at a shooting range.

She further told authorities that Allen was part of a group called 'The Wide Awakes' and attended a 'No Kings' protest in California. According to federal campaign finance records, Allen donated £19 ($25) to Democratic Party PAC ActBlue for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in 2024.

Fox News reporter: The shooters manifesto said he wanted to target administration officials.



Investigators also found extensive anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric across his social media accounts.



According to reports, Allen’s brother alerted New London Police Department… pic.twitter.com/GP0GnDhnS4 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 26, 2026

The Attack, the Charges, and What Comes Next

Allen, seen on surveillance video charging through metal detectors outside the ballroom, had a record of firearm ownership and had purchased the shotgun used in the shooting in August 2025. He is believed to have intended to target administration members in attendance — a view Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed on Sunday, stating the alleged shooter had 'set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the President.'

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A Secret Service agent struck by at least one round was protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to recover. The suspect was not struck by gunfire but was taken to hospital for evaluation. Saturday's events took place at the same hotel where President Ronald Reagan survived an assassination attempt on 30 March 1981.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told reporters the suspect would be arraigned on 27 April in federal district court on charges of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. She did not rule out terrorism charges, stating: 'If there's anything like that we will find it, and we will file it.' Allen is not cooperating with investigators, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Allen is scheduled to be arraigned on 27 April in federal district court. The FBI has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the bureau. No explanation for Patel's exemption from the target list has been identified in the materials recovered.