A resurfaced television segment from 2017 has given the public an unexpected window into the early life of Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old California man accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on 26 April 2026. In the clip, Allen is heard calmly explaining a wheelchair emergency brake prototype he had designed as an undergraduate student at the California Institute of Technology, a stark image that has circulated widely online since his arrest.

The footage, which originally aired on ABC7 Los Angeles on 13 March 2017, was filmed at the 'Aging into the Future' conference, an event organised by St Barnabas Senior Services and held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Allen, then a senior mechanical engineering student at Caltech, attended as an undergraduate inventor representing the university.

The Invention He Once Championed

In the segment, Allen is heard walking a reporter through the mechanics of a wheelchair safety device he built largely from PVC piping. 'The wheelchair brakes tend to lock the wheels, but don't lock the chair to the ground. But with this device, that will prevent the chair from skidding at all,' Allen told ABC7 in 2017.

Speaking in a measured tone, Allen demonstrated the prototype emergency brake at the conference, surrounded by fellow innovators. Engineering experts who later reviewed the clip told Fox News Digital that the contraption, while functional in concept, did not reflect particularly advanced engineering for a graduating Caltech senior.

From Caltech to Arraignment

Allen earned a degree in mechanical engineering at Caltech in 2017, before going on to receive a master's in computer science at California State University, Dominguez Hills, in 2025. His LinkedIn profile also showed membership in Caltech's Christian Fellowship and Nerf Club during his time on campus.

During his senior year, he served as a teaching assistant in the mechanical engineering department, and in 2014, he interned at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for approximately three months.

After graduating, Allen worked briefly as a mechanical engineer before transitioning into tutoring and independent game development. He was working for C2 Education, a private company that prepares students for college entrance exams, and was named 'Teacher of the Month' in December 2024.

Interview du tireur présumé, Cole Allen, en 2017, par ABC7.



A l’époque, il avait fabriqué un accessoire pour aider les fauteuils roulants à freiner. pic.twitter.com/52jiHMehzU — Raphael Grably (@GrablyR) April 26, 2026

The Night of the Shooting

Allen, 31, a resident of the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance, is accused of rushing a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives, and exchanging gunfire with law enforcement outside the Washington Hilton on the night of the correspondents' dinner.

Allen told family members he was a 'friendly federal assassin' in a message sent shortly before the shooting, according to ABC News sources. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said it appeared Allen was targeting people in the Trump administration, including the president. One Secret Service agent was struck by gunfire but was protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to recover.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro stated that Allen is facing charges of using a firearm during a violent crime and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Pirro added she expects further charges as the investigation continues.

The resurfaced footage has prompted renewed public discussion about radicalisation and how individuals with no prior criminal record can shift dramatically in ideology and intent. Allen's case, moving from a promising engineering student designing tools to protect the vulnerable to an accused attacker at one of Washington's most high-profile annual events, underscores the difficulty of identifying warning signs before a violent act occurs.