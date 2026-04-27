Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned what he called an attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump, even as he himself travels under an active international arrest warrant and presides over a state facing genocide proceedings at the world's highest court.

Trump was rushed off stage at the Washington Hilton on the evening of 25 April 2026, after a gunman opened fire at a security checkpoint outside the ballroom hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"My wife and I were shocked to hear about the repeated attempt to assassinate Trump and his wife - There is no place for violence against anyone"



Netanyahu lectures the world about violence while his country is on trial for genocide pic.twitter.com/HK0p355U4r — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) April 26, 2026

Netanyahu posted on X that he and his wife Sara 'were shocked by the attempted assassination of President [Donald Trump]' and praised the US Secret Service for their 'swift and decisive action.' His words carry a particular weight given that the International Criminal Court issued his own arrest warrant just five months prior, and that Israel has been defending itself at the International Court of Justice against allegations of genocide in Gaza since December 2023.

The Washington Hilton Attack and the Condemnation Netanyahu Chose to Make

The suspect, identified by authorities as Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly travelled from California to Washington, DC, by train and was confronted at a security checkpoint at approximately 20:36 EDT before firing at least one shot.

US Attorney for Washington Jeanine Pirro confirmed that Allen was charged that same night with using a firearm during a crime of violence and with assault of a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, with additional charges expected. Allen has not cooperated with investigators. Trump, who briefly fell while being escorted off the stage, later said the officer who was shot was 'doing great.'

It was the third shooting incident targeting Trump in under two years, following the July 2024 attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania and the September 2024 attempt near his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Netanyahu's condemnation was swift. In addition to his post on X, he released a video statement in which he described the attack as an attempt to 'murder American democracy,' according to reporting by VINnews.

"My wife and I were shocked to hear about the repeated attempt to assassinate Trump and his wife - There is no place for violence against anyone"



Netanyahu lectures the world about violence while his country is on trial for genocide pic.twitter.com/HK0p355U4r — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) April 26, 2026

Israeli President Isaac Herzog echoed the sentiment, expressing 'relief' that Trump and other attendees were unharmed. The irony of a leader condemned by international tribunals positioning himself as a defender of democratic values was not lost on observers.

The ICC Arrest Warrant Netanyahu Has Carried Since November 2024

On 21 November 2024, the International Criminal Court's Pre-Trial Chamber I unanimously issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, finding reasonable grounds to believe he bore criminal responsibility for alleged crimes committed in Gaza from at least 8 October 2023 to 20 May 2024. The chamber found him a co-perpetrator of the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, and of crimes against humanity including murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts. Israel had challenged the court's jurisdiction; the chamber rejected those challenges unanimously.

The arrest warrant is the first issued by the ICC against a sitting leader of a Western-backed democratic nation. All 124 member states of the Rome Statute are legally obligated to detain Netanyahu if he enters their territory. He has, as a result, curtailed his international travel.

He did not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2026, held in Switzerland, a signatory state, reportedly to avoid enforcement. Netanyahu and the Israeli government have rejected the court's jurisdiction entirely, calling the warrant 'antisemitic' and the body 'biased and discriminatory.'

That rejection did not resolve the legal reality. The ICC prosecution confirmed in May 2025 that the warrants remained in place and that 'crimes are ongoing and escalating,' supporting their continuation. The situation presents a pointed contradiction: Netanyahu, a man under a standing international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, condemned the use of targeted violence against a sitting president.

The ICJ Genocide Case Against Israel Advances in The Hague

Parallel to the ICC proceedings, South Africa instituted a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice on 29 December 2023 under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. South Africa alleged Israel's conduct in Gaza, including killing Palestinians, causing serious bodily and mental harm, and deliberately imposing conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction, was genocidal in character. The ICJ in January 2024 ruled the claims were 'plausible,' and has since issued multiple binding provisional measures orders.

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Israel submitted its formal counter-memorial on 12 March 2026, having twice received extensions from the court. The ICJ confirmed that declarations of intervention in the proceedings have been filed by numerous states including Namibia, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Belgium, joining countries such as Ireland, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil. The United States filed its own declaration of intervention on 12 March 2026, on Israel's behalf. Legal experts quoted by the Middle East Eye estimate a final judgment on the merits is unlikely before late 2027 or 2028, meaning the case will outlast Netanyahu's current term should Israeli elections proceed.

The ICJ's provisional measures from January, March, and May 2024 remain binding. They require Israel to prevent genocidal acts, ensure humanitarian aid delivery, and preserve evidence. Amnesty International and Oxfam have said publicly that Israel has not complied with those orders. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food has described conditions in Gaza as 'a situation of genocide.' Israel denies those characterisations and maintains its military campaign in Gaza is a lawful act of self-defence following Hamas's attacks of 7 October 2023.

As Netanyahu invoked the language of democratic protection in Washington on 26 April 2026, the courts of The Hague continued to build, piece by piece, an international record of the very violence his government is alleged to have orchestrated.