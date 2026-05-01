A new Tupac Shakur family legal filing has referenced Sean 'Diddy' Combs in renewed allegations surrounding the rapper's 1996 death in Las Vegas, US court documents show.

According to a complaint filed on 28 April 2026 by his stepbrother Maurice Shakur, they believe a conspiracy may have been involved in the killing of the hip-hop icon.

Tupac was shot in a drive-by attack on the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996 at the age of 25. The case remained officially unsolved for decades, until Duane Keith 'Keefe D' Davis was arrested in 2023 and later charged in connection with the killing. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial scheduled for August 2026.

Diddy Mentioned in Conspiracy to Murder Tupac

The latest filing from Maurice Shakur seeks to expand the scope of the wrongful death case, arguing that Tupac's murder may have involved a wider network of individuals beyond those already identified.

It suggests the killing could have been part of what it describes as a 'complex conspiracy,' rather than a single act of retaliation following a street-level dispute.

Court documents referenced by AOL also mention Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alongside a number of unnamed individuals, as potentially connected to the allegations. The filing does not present formal charges against Combs but instead refers to claims and past statements that it argues warrant further examination as part of ongoing legal discovery.

The lawsuit also points to more recent developments, including documentary material and grand jury-related information linked to Duane Davis's arrest. It argues that these materials may suggest additional people had roles in planning or facilitating events leading up to Tupac's death, although many of the individuals allegedly involved have not been formally identified or questioned.

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Witnesses Surface

The filing further claims that some potential witnesses may have been unwilling to speak over the years, while others have since died, making parts of the investigation more difficult to verify. It argues that key information may only have come to light recently, invoking what is known in California law as a 'delayed discovery' principle, which can allow older cases to be revisited if new evidence emerges.

The Tupac Shakur family filing is not presenting new evidence from inside a courtroom. Instead, it is citing recent media material and documentary claims—especially Sean Combs: The Reckoning—as part of its argument that new information has surfaced in recent years that could justify reopening parts of the investigation or expanding the scope of possible people involved.

One key claim mentioned in the filing is an alleged statement attributed to Davis in a police interview, where it is said he claimed Diddy once offered money in connection with Tupac's killing. Importantly, that claim has been publicly denied by Combs, and it has not been proven in court.

Davis remains the only person formally charged in connection with Tupac Shakur's killing. He has admitted in earlier statements to providing the weapon used in the shooting, but denies being solely responsible for the murder itself. Prosecutors allege he played a leading role in the incident.

The reference to Diddy in the civil filing does not change his legal status in the case, and no criminal charges have been brought against him in relation to Tupac's death. His involvement is based on allegations cited within the complaint and referenced material, which remain untested in court.

As things stand, the case continues to move through the legal system, with Davis's trial expected later this year.