Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly plotting a full-scale comeback from behind bars in the US, with music insiders claiming he is 'cooking up' plans for a global redemption tour that could include a high‑profile collaboration with R&B star Usher once he is released from prison in April 2028.

The reports followed fresh claims from entertainment outlet Straight Shuter that the 56‑year‑old rapper and producer, who is serving time on prostitution‑related charges, has no intention of slipping quietly out of the spotlight when his sentence ends. Instead, the fallen mogul is already laying the groundwork for what they describe as a dramatic return to the music industry.

According to an unnamed insider cited by Straight Shuter, Diddy has made his ambitions plain. 'He wants a massive comeback. Not quite global,' the source is quoted as saying, painting a picture of a man who still believes his name can fill arenas and command headlines.

'People are already floating it behind the scenes. A redemption tour, big emotions, big money, the industry loves this kind of drama,' the source claimed, suggesting there would be no shortage of promoters willing to turn controversy into box office. None of the alleged plans has been confirmed by Combs or his representatives, and at this stage.

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Usher's Calculated Distance From Diddy Comeback Talk

Diddy and Usher's relationship goes back decades, to the early days of Usher's career, when he lived with Combs while training under his mentor. Usher, now 47, has previously described that experience as both intense and influential, characterising Diddy as a 'really hard teacher' who pushed him in ways that helped shape the artist he would become.

In a recent interview, Usher said he has 'nothing negative to say' about the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder and went so far as to praise his musical legacy. Those comments, emerging while Combs is still in prison, inevitably fuelled conversation about whether the pair might ever reconnect publicly, whether on stage or in the studio.

P Diddy May Attempt a High-Stakes Return to Music With a Redemption Tour After Prison https://t.co/JA5faHJR0V — The Inquisitr (@theinquisitr) April 16, 2026

A reunion between Diddy and Usher is already being talked about as a centrepiece of any post‑prison comeback. A blockbuster joint tour would, in theory, harness nostalgia for their shared history while wrapping it in the narrative of second chances that entertainment executives routinely bank on.

'Usher is cautious,' the insider said. 'He respects what they had, but he's not risking his reputation for anyone.' That line captures the tension at the heart of this story. On one side is a veteran producer keen to reclaim some of his former power.

On the other hand is an R&B star who has just enjoyed a widely praised Super Bowl halftime show and a run of well‑received projects, and who may have little incentive to wade into someone else's scandal.

Industry Weighs Risk And Reward Of Diddy, Usher Reunion

Behind the speculation lies a familiar calculation. There is a long, sometimes uncomfortable tradition of the music industry betting on redemption arcs when it believes the audience will follow. Straight Shuter's reporting suggests several industry figures see a Diddy comeback as exactly that kind of opportunity.

'It would be huge and hugely divisive,' one insider is quoted as saying of a potential Diddy and Usher collaboration. 'Redemption to some. Outrage to others.' That assessment feels about right.

“He’s going to do every day of his sentence…”



Diddy’s lawyers fight for his freedom…does he have a chance of getting out before 2028? @aronberg & @philhollowayesq discuss the latest



Watch and download: https://t.co/K6n8wrY0uK pic.twitter.com/prro4movhP — MK True Crime (@mktruecrime) April 15, 2026

A tour marketed around contrition and comeback would likely draw fans who still view Diddy as a pioneer of 1990s hip‑hop and R&B, while provoking fierce criticism from those who believe serious criminal convictions should carry lasting professional consequences.

There is no official announcement of a 'redemption tour,' no confirmed dates, and no formal word from Usher's camp that he is entertaining any joint venture with his former mentor. Even Diddy's exact creative plans from prison remain opaque, filtered entirely through unnamed sources and second‑hand accounts.

What the Straight Shuter report does make clear is that, at least in some corners of the business, the prospect of a Diddy return is already being gamed out, the marketing story, the emotional beats, the shock value and the possible partnerships. Talk, in this industry, has a habit of turning into tickets.

Until Diddy himself speaks publicly about his intentions, and artists like Usher state on the record where they stand, everything remains a mixture of rumour and wish‑casting.