Prosecutors in Los Angeles have alleged in court that a 'significant amount' of child sexual abuse material was found on devices linked to singer D4vd, escalating public attention in an already serious criminal case that includes charges of first-degree murder and sexual abuse of a minor.

The claim, made during a recent hearing, has intensified scrutiny of the digital evidence being reviewed and triggered widespread online speculation about the origin of the material, including whether it was personally created or obtained from illegal online sources.

CSAM Allegations Raised in Court

During proceedings in Los Angeles, prosecutors stated that forensic examination of electronic devices linked to D4vd uncovered what they described as a 'significant amount' of child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as CSAM. The statement was made in relation to ongoing evidentiary disclosures and has not been accompanied by detailed public descriptions of the files in question.

As reported by TMZ, prosecutors told the court that the material was identified during a forensic review of the singer's phone, adding to the broader digital evidence being examined in the case.

Authorities have not clarified whether the material was allegedly created, stored, or downloaded, and no forensic breakdown has been made publicly available at this stage. The allegation forms part of a broader digital investigation involving multiple devices and cloud-based accounts.

Murder and Sexual Abuse Charges Remain Central

The CSAM allegation is one element of a wider criminal case in which D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is facing charges including first-degree murder and sexual abuse of a minor. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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The case is linked to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were discovered in a vehicle associated with the artist. Prosecutors have alleged that the victim had a prior connection with D4vd and have suggested the offences form part of a broader pattern of abuse and concealment.

Court filings and hearings have focused heavily on digital evidence, which prosecutors argue is central to establishing timelines and communications relevant to the case.

Digital Forensics Under Scrutiny

Investigators are continuing to examine large volumes of digital data, reportedly spanning phones, messaging applications, and cloud storage backups. According to court discussions, the total volume of material under review extends into multiple terabytes, requiring extensive forensic analysis.

The 'significant amount' of CSAM referenced by prosecutors was reportedly identified during this broader extraction process. However, authorities have not confirmed key details such as how the material was categorised, whether it was actively accessed, or how it may relate to the wider charges.

Digital forensic experts are understood to be analysing metadata, file origins and potential access logs as part of efforts to determine the source and context of the content. The investigation remains ongoing, and no final forensic conclusions have been presented in court.

Online Reaction and Speculation Over Alleged Content

The court disclosure has prompted strong reactions online, particularly among fans and social media users following the case. Much of the discussion has centred on whether the alleged material was personally produced or sourced from illicit online platforms, including dark web networks known for hosting illegal content.

Despite the speculation, law enforcement authorities have not confirmed any origin details or distribution claims. Legal commentators have noted that early-stage court allegations often precede full forensic clarification, and caution against drawing conclusions before evidence is fully tested in court.

The case has also sparked broader debate around how digital forensic findings are communicated in high-profile criminal proceedings and how such disclosures are interpreted in public discourse.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

D4vd remains in custody as the case continues to move through pre-trial proceedings in Los Angeles. He has denied all allegations, including those relating to murder and sexual abuse.

The court is currently in the evidence review phase, with further hearings expected as digital forensic analysis continues. No trial date has been set, and investigators are still processing and verifying large volumes of electronic data that may form part of the prosecution's case.