Christian 'King' Combs' home in Los Angeles became the scene of a late-night police response on Thursday, 26 March, after officers were called to an attempted burglary at the property he shares with girlfriend Raven Tracy, while his father Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in prison.

Police were dispatched at about 12.45 a.m. to what was described as a 'burglary hot prowl', a term used for an attempted break-in when residents may be inside.

The Night Of The Attempted Break-In

Authorities said the attempted break-in at Christian Combs' home appeared to focus on the rear of the property. The mansion, located in the affluent Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley, was reportedly targeted via a rear door while the house was occupied.

Police were alerted by two employees connected to the residence, one of whom had been monitoring surveillance footage. Before officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene and did not manage to get inside the home.

Video from outside the property later showed several police vehicles parked in the quiet residential street as officers searched the grounds on foot, using torches to check the perimeter. There has been, as of this reporting, no public confirmation of any arrests, suspect descriptions or a suspected motive for the attempted burglary.

Property records cited in the coverage indicate that the home is owned not by Christian himself but by his girlfriend, influencer and model Raven Tracy. The pair reportedly moved into the house in August 2024.

There has been no official statement from Christian or Raven about the emotional impact of the incident or any changes to their security in the aftermath.

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The frightening incident at Christian Combs' home unfolded against the backdrop of his father's ongoing imprisonment and legal troubles. Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 56, is currently serving a four-year and two-month prison sentence after being found guilty in July 2025 on two counts of transportation for prostitution purposes.

He was sentenced in October 2025 to a term of four years and two months behind bars, alongside a $500,000 (£375,562) fine and five years of supervised release. According to the report, he is serving his sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey. In parallel with the criminal case, Diddy also settled several civil suits, including the high-profile claim filed by his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Christian, 27, has continued to support his father publicly during what was described in the original report as a '50-month prison sentence'. The figure roughly aligns with the four years and two months handed down by the court.

Diddy is father to seven children in total: Quincy Taylor Brown, Justin Combs, Christian Combs, Chance Combs, twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, and Love Combs. They issued a joint statement one month after his initial arrest in September 2024.

'The past month has devastated our family,' the statement read. 'Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiralled into absurdity on social media.'

They went on to insist that they remained behind the embattled music mogul. 'We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila.'

As of this reporting, there is no evidence that directly links the attempted burglary at the Porter Ranch property to Diddy's conviction, to any of the civil suits, or to wider controversies around his name.

Police have not suggested that Christian or Raven were specifically targeted because of their connection to Diddy, nor have they confirmed that the suspects knew who lived there.