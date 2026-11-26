Elon Musk's pledge to give two SpaceX shares to every American child has drawn mixed reactions on social media.

The promise followed the aerospace company's announcement on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, prompting questions about taxation, eligibility and the proposed distribution. Musk first floated the idea in October, expressing his intention to give American children a stake in his company.

SpaceX has since confirmed its participation, linking the proposed donation to President Donald Trump's investment account programme for children. However, SpaceX's commitment specifically covers currently active Trump Accounts, raising questions about whether every American child will qualify.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Shares Pledge Draws Mixed Reactions

In an announcement on X, Musk outlined how the proposed donations would be divided between himself and his company.

'Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally.'

According to Prime Timer, Musk's post had attracted more than 10.1 million views by 26 November, generating a mixture of support, scepticism and humour.

'Pay taxes instead, Musk,' one social media user responded.

Other users questioned whether the promised investments would materialise. Some expressed reservations about providing their children's personal information when registering for the accounts.

Meanwhile, several users welcomed the initiative, while others jokingly asked whether adults could qualify for the shares.

A voluntary stock donation does not automatically replace statutory tax obligations. However, the comments cited in the report do not establish any wrongdoing concerning Musk's tax affairs.

SpaceX Shares Eligibility and Distribution Requirements

In its official announcement, SpaceX committed to contributing one newly issued Class A common share to each currently active Trump Account. Musk has pledged to match the company's contribution personally.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, eligible children must have a valid Social Security number and remain under 18 throughout the calendar year in which their account is established.

Automatic enrolment began on 1 October 2026. However, authorised individuals must claim and activate their children's accounts before managing them.

SpaceX has not specified precisely what constitutes a currently active account for its donation.

Furthermore, Reuters reported that SpaceX had not responded to questions about whether Musk's personal contribution would also be distributed through Trump Accounts.

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell has separately announced a personal donation of more than two million SpaceX shares.

Elon Musk Outlines Timeline for SpaceX Shares Distribution

In a follow-up announcement on 26 November, Musk indicated that SpaceX intended to transfer its contribution in December 2026.

His personal contribution is scheduled for June 2027, following the anticipated expiry of his share lock-up period.

However, SpaceX cautioned that the proposed transfers remain subject to risks and uncertainties, including potential third-party and government approvals. The company has not guaranteed that the distribution will proceed as announced.

Musk also encouraged recipients to retain their investments, citing SpaceX's ambitions in space exploration and energy generation.

Nevertheless, owning company shares carries investment risks. Their future value is not guaranteed, regardless of the company's technological ambitions or Musk's expectations.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the individual social media reactions or the reported view count.

For eligible families, December could provide the first indication of how Musk's widely publicised pledge will be implemented and whether the proposed donations reach children's investment accounts.