A federal judge has allowed five survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse to pursue their privacy claim against the US government, rejecting the Trump administration's bid to dismiss allegations that the Justice Department exposed their personal information.

US Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchi ruled on Tuesday, 24 November, that the plaintiffs, suing anonymously as Jane Doe 1 through 5, had presented sufficient allegations for their case under the Privacy Act of 1974 to move forward. The survivors allege that the department disclosed their names, photographs, and home addresses without their consent. They also claim that artificial intelligence tools continued to circulate sensitive information even after the government removed much of it.

Justice Department Accused of Putting Transparency Before Privacy

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law on 19 November 2025, gave the US Department of Justice (DOJ) 30 days, until 19 December, to release records from its investigation. The plaintiffs allege that the department exposed around 100 victims, making their identities public.

According to a Courthouse News report, the government asked DeMarchi to dismiss the claim, arguing that the victims had not proved the department acted wilfully or intentionally, as required by law. It said Congress had assigned the department a 'herculean task', acknowledged that it had 'made some mistakes', and said it created a website allowing victims to request further redactions.

The victims, however, allege that officials prioritised the rapid publication of records over privacy protections, ignored or rejected requests to remove sensitive information and, in some instances, acted in retaliation against victims who had spoken publicly.

Judge Rejects Government's Bid to End Privacy Claim

DeMarchi said the victims had plausibly alleged that the Justice Department prioritised releasing the files over protecting their privacy. She said whether the department acted wilfully must be assessed based on each victim's circumstances, adding that the allegations didn't contradict the government's account of the difficulties involved in releasing the records.

'For pleading purposes, those allegations appear plausible and are not inconsistent with the United States' assertion that DOJ was faced with a "herculean task" to accomplish within "an impossible-to-execute time frame,"' DeMarchi wrote.

According to Courthouse News, government lawyers also cited public documents, including a DOJ memorandum and a letter to Congress from then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, to support their position. DeMarchi declined to rely on those materials to settle disputed factual matters at this stage.

The judge rejected the government's argument that federal officials should be presumed to have acted properly in carrying out their duties. She said that even if the presumption applied, the victims had presented sufficient facts to support their claim. 'Plaintiffs may prevail on their Privacy Act claim,' DeMarchi wrote. The ruling does not establish that the Justice Department violated federal law.

Google and xAI Face Additional Privacy Claims

The survivors also sued Google LLC and X.AI Corp., alleging that their respective AI tools, AI Mode and Grok, continued circulating personal information despite requests for its removal. The claims against Google and xAI are proceeding separately.

In March, plaintiffs' attorney Elizabeth Kramer told Courthouse News that the defendants' actions had revictimised Epstein survivors, exposing them to 'renewed victimisation, harassment, and fear for their safety.' She added: 'Federal and state laws exist to protect crime victims' privacy, and both defendants have flagrantly violated those protections.'