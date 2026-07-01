Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure has laid bare the scale of his personal fortune, revealing more than $2 billion in income during 2025 and highlighting how cryptocurrency has rapidly become one of the biggest drivers of his wealth. The filing also shows the US president received $86.5 million from legal settlements with major media and technology companies, adding another high-profile revenue stream to an already sprawling business empire.

The figures emerged on Tuesday after the US Office of Government Ethics published Trump's annual financial disclosure, a 927-page filing required under federal law that details the president's assets, income and financial interests.

Cryptocurrency Becomes Trump's Biggest Earner

While Trump's property portfolio and hospitality businesses continue to generate substantial revenue, the disclosure makes clear that digital assets now sit at the centre of his recent earnings.

According to the filing, Trump reported more than $1.4 billion linked to cryptocurrency ventures. Among the largest individual sources was approximately $635 million in cryptocurrency royalties paid through an entity identified as 'Celebration Coins.'

The disclosure also records roughly $236 million from crypto token sales and another $290 million in income generated through cryptocurrency wallets associated with World Liberty Financial, a digital asset venture launched by the Trump family. NBC News reported those ventures accounted for a significant share of the president's reported earnings.

The sheer scale of the cryptocurrency income stands out even against Trump's long-established real estate business. For years, office towers, golf resorts, and licensing agreements defined his financial profile. The latest filing paints a noticeably different picture, illustrating how digital assets have become a major pillar of his wealth.

Government ethics disclosures do not require exact valuations for every asset. Instead, many holdings are reported within broad financial ranges, meaning Trump's overall net worth cannot be determined precisely from the documents alone.

Read more Trump Reports $580M in Crypto-Linked Income, Ten Times More Than Last Year Trump Reports $580M in Crypto-Linked Income, Ten Times More Than Last Year

Lawsuit Settlements Add Millions More

The filing also reveals that Trump collected $86.5 million from settlements involving five separate legal disputes with ABC, CBS, YouTube, Meta and X.

Those payments sit alongside income generated by his extensive property portfolio, including about $77 million earned through Mar-a-Lago, the Florida private club that has remained one of the Trump Organisation's most valuable assets.

Taken together, the disclosures offer one of the clearest official snapshots yet of the financial network surrounding the president. Although critics have long questioned the overlap between Trump's public office and private business interests, federal disclosure rules are designed to provide transparency rather than determine whether conflicts exist.

The Office of Government Ethics simultaneously released Vice President J.D. Vance's financial disclosure, which was substantially shorter at 17 pages.

Vance reported assets including his majority ownership stake in Narya Capital, commercial and residential property holdings, book royalties, and between $250,000 and $500,000 in Bitcoin.

White House Rejects Conflict Claims

The disclosure arrives against the backdrop of continuing scrutiny over Trump's expanding cryptocurrency interests.

Earlier this year, The New York Times Editorial Board published an analysis estimating that Trump had generated more than $1.4 billion in income during his first year back in office. The newly released ethics filing suggests his earnings have exceeded that figure.

Following publication of the disclosure, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly dismissed suggestions that Trump's business interests present conflicts with his duties as president.

'This is the same, tired narrative that Democrats have pushed against President Trump, his family, and his administration for a decade,' Kelly said in a statement shared with People.

'President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public, which is why they overwhelmingly re-elected him to this office, despite years of lies and false accusations against him and his businesses from the fake news media. There are no conflicts of interest.'

The administration's response reflects an argument it has consistently advanced since Trump's return to the White House, insisting that existing ethics rules and public disclosures provide sufficient transparency.

Crypto Wealth Faces Renewed Scrutiny

Even as the financial disclosure shows extraordinary earnings, questions about Trump's cryptocurrency ventures persist.

Only weeks earlier, Reuters reported that investors in Trump-linked digital assets had suffered substantial losses after the $TRUMP memecoin's value fell sharply. According to the investigation, more than one million investors collectively lost an estimated $2.3 billion as the token declined in value.

Reuters also reported that Trump and members of his family had realised approximately $2.3 billion in profits connected to those ventures.

Those figures have intensified political and ethical debate over the president's financial interests, although the disclosure itself neither addresses investor performance nor evaluates the commercial success of individual cryptocurrency projects.