Some supporters of US President Donald Trump have expressed frustration after learning how much income he reported during the first year of his second term, with several Florida voters telling MS NOW they were disappointed to discover the scale of his earnings while many Americans continue to struggle with the cost of living.

Their reactions aired on Thursday, days after Trump's latest financial disclosure became public.

The criticism followed the release of Trump's annual financial disclosure with the Office of Government Ethics on Tuesday. According to the filing, Trump earned nearly $ 1.2 billion (£885 million) from two cryptocurrency-related businesses in 2025.

Reports also shared that his total income for the year exceeded $2 billion (£1.48 billion), although the Office of Government Ethics filing specifically details almost $1.2 billion (£885 million) from the crypto ventures highlighted in the report.

MAGA Supporters Not Happy With Trump's Billion-Dollar Income

The strongest criticism came not from political opponents but from voters who had backed Trump in the last presidential election.

Speaking to MS NOW's Alex Tabet, Florida voter Olivia Danielle reacted with disbelief after hearing how much money Trump reportedly made.

'$2 billion, $2 million, $2 trillion... that's a lot of money,' she said. Danielle added that such wealth could make a meaningful difference to communities facing hardship, suggesting it could help homeless people and fund shelters. After learning the reported figures, she simply described the news as 'very frustrating to actually hear.'

Another Florida resident, Allen Warfield, echoed that sentiment, arguing there was an uncomfortable contrast between the president's personal wealth and the financial pressures facing many middle-class Americans.

'It's frustrating that you see your president getting richer and richer, and the middle class is getting poorer, and that's about it,' Warfield said, before adding, 'Somebody's making money on the side. It's not me.'

Kevin Chavez also questioned whether Trump had delivered on the expectations he created during his campaign.

He said the president had made promises that appeared likely to be fulfilled much sooner than they ultimately were, adding that he no longer believed Trump resembled the political figure many supporters had backed in 2016.

Trump's Financial Disclosure Arrives As Approval Ratings Slip

The financial disclosure shows Trump received $594,263,944 (£439.8 million) from World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency exchange he launched in 2024. It also states he earned another $635,068,835 (£470 million) through CIC Digital LLC, the company behind his $TRUMP cryptocurrency.

Read more Trump's $2.2bn Windfall Has 'No Precedent' in US Presidential History, Historian Says Trump's $2.2bn Windfall Has 'No Precedent' in US Presidential History, Historian Says

The release of those figures comes as polling cited in the source suggests Trump is facing growing dissatisfaction on several major issues, particularly the economy.

Although Trump has continued to highlight favourable polling, the source notes that chief data analyst Harry Enten recently said Trump became the first US president to record an 80 per cent disapproval rating on petrol prices. The report also points to a recent survey that found Trump's approval rating at 38 per cent, compared with 58 per cent who disapproved.

Representative Gabe Amo, a Democrat from Rhode Island, argued that the administration had failed to deliver on promises made to voters, saying, 'Broken Promises' was the defining headline for Trump's presidency. He accused the president of prioritising his own finances over the Americans he pledged to support during his campaign.