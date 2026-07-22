President Donald Trump is backing FIFA president Gianni Infantino to become the next United Nations secretary‑general, according to a New York Post report published on 21 July 2026 that cited multiple sources close to the White House.

Trump has told allies that Infantino, 56, is 'respected by everyone around the world' and has 'a special ability to bring people together', supporting his World Cup ally to succeed outgoing secretary‑general António Guterres, who steps down at the end of December 2026.

The push stems from a friendship built during the 2026 World Cup. Infantino rented office space in Trump Tower, joined the president on trips to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and presented Trump with FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize.

Whether Infantino wants the UN job, or how formal Trump's outreach has been, remains unclear, and the idea would upend long‑standing expectations that a Latin American or Caribbean candidate would succeed Guterres under the UN's informal regional‑rotation norms.

How the UN Selection Works

The secretary‑general is chosen after endorsement by the 15‑member Security Council, where the US, Russia, China, France and the UK hold vetoes, followed by a vote in the General Assembly.

Soft geographic rotation norms point towards a Latin American or Caribbean pick, with names including former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi previously floated, though US and UK objections had been anticipated against both.

Multiple sources told the Post that regional expectations would not necessarily bar Infantino if he picks up nominations beyond Trump's own backing.

From World Cup to UN: A Bromance with Global Ambition

The Trump‑Infantino relationship traces back to 2018, when FIFA awarded the United bid the 2026 World Cup, and it deepened throughout Trump's second term.

Infantino presented Trump with a personalised World Cup final ticket, joined him on the trophy stage at last year's Club World Cup final, and lingered as Chelsea celebrated their win.

The pair have appeared together repeatedly at high‑profile football occasions, cementing a bond critics have dubbed a 'bromance'.

Critics Cry Foul Over Trump Ties and Red Card Reversal

FIFA and Infantino have faced sustained criticism over political optics surrounding the World Cup, including decisions widely seen as favouring the White House.

Trump personally called Infantino after US striker Folarin Balogun received a red card, and FIFA's disciplinary committee subsequently suspended the one‑match ban, allowing Balogun to play against Belgium despite the US ultimately losing, a reversal that angered European federations.

Human rights group FairSquare has filed a complaint alleging Infantino violated political‑neutrality rules through his Trump ties, while European lawmakers are pushing for an inquiry in the European Parliament.

Trump's Wider UN Strategy

Since returning to the White House, Trump has cut US contributions to the UN and withdrawn from several agencies, including the World Health Organisation, UNESCO and the Human Rights Council.

He has also created a US‑led Board of Peace, prompting speculation he is building a rival institution even as he denies wanting to supplant the UN, while repeatedly complaining about its 'inactivity' in mediating conflicts. Installing Infantino could let Trump allies frame the move as revitalising the UN, though critics see it as further politicising the role.

What's at Stake for Infantino

Infantino has already declared his candidacy for another term as FIFA president, with that election scheduled for March and backed by endorsements from nearly all of FIFA's 211 member associations.

Read more Top 10 Viral Internet Moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Top 10 Viral Internet Moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Swapping FIFA for the UN would mean a dramatic pay cut. His FIFA package is worth around six million dollars a year, against roughly 418,000 dollars in total compensation for the UN chief, albeit with extensive perks.

Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and other critics are separately pushing for Infantino's ouster from FIFA, citing the Trump relationship and broader governance concerns.

Whether the US mission to the UN will formally nominate Infantino, or leave the idea as an informal trial balloon, remains unclear.

It is also unknown how Russia, China and Washington's European allies on the Security Council would respond, or whether Infantino has signalled any genuine openness to leaving FIFA for a role paying a fraction of his current salary.