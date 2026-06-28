Lawyers for the BBC have asked Donald Trump to surrender his phone logs, calendars, schedules and personal diaries from around the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot as the broadcaster defends itself against the president's £7.5 billion ($10 billion) defamation claim.

The demand, made through pre-trial discovery in a Florida federal court, covers the period between 3 November 2020 and 20 January 2021. Trump's legal team has accused the corporation of trying to turn his own lawsuit into a trial of the Capitol riot itself.

The clash sets up months of pre-trial wrangling before the case is due to reach a jury in February 2027.

Inside The Discovery Battle Over Trump's Records

The Telegraph, which first reported the request, said BBC lawyers are seeking the president's telephone logs, calendars, schedules, and daily diaries covering the weeks before and after the riot. The broadcaster is also pressing Trump's team to identify everyone he communicated with about the 'Stop the Steal' rally, including the planning of the event, his speech, and conversations after the fact. The records would hand the BBC a detailed picture of the president's movements and contacts during the disputed period.

Trump's attorneys have pushed back hard. In documents filed in the Southern District of Florida, his lawyer, Alejandro Brito, argued that the broadcaster was attempting to use the case as 'a vehicle to conduct a trial as to the events that occurred on January 6th.'

He complained that the requests were 'drastically far afield' from the editing dispute and warned that the BBC's defence did not entitle it to 'carte-blanche discovery'. The president is expected to refuse the request.

The fight over records runs wider than the president's diary. The BBC has subpoenaed the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which holds his business assets, in an effort to gauge the financial damage the broadcast supposedly caused to his 'brand, properties, and businesses'. Trump's side rejected that demand as a 'fishing expedition.' Trump has so far produced no documents in the case, while the BBC has handed over more than 45,000.

How A Spliced Speech Sparked A Ten-Billion-Dollar Claim

Trump filed the suit on 15 December 2025 before Judge Roy Altman, bringing one count of defamation and one under Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, and seeking £3.75 billion ($5 billion) on each. The complaint targets a Panorama documentary, 'Trump: A Second Chance?', broadcast on 28 October 2024, roughly a week before the US election.

According to the 33-page complaint, the programme stitched together 'We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and I'll be there with you' with the line 'we fight like hell,' which Trump delivered nearly 55 minutes later.

The edit also cut his appeal for supporters to march 'peacefully and patriotically,' made moments after the first clip. The corporation apologised for the editing, with chairman Samir Shah calling it an 'error of judgment' and the BBC accepting that the cut had 'unintentionally created the impression' of a direct call for violence.

It denied defaming Trump and offered no compensation. Director-general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness both resigned after the Telegraph first exposed the editing in November 2025. The BBC, a 103-year-old institution funded by an annual licence fee of £174.50 ($230) per household, is bound by its charter to remain impartial and draws scrutiny from across the political spectrum.

The Legal Hurdles Facing Trump's Florida Lawsuit

The BBC is trying to have the case thrown out altogether. In its motion to dismiss, the broadcaster argued that the Miami court has no jurisdiction because it did not make or broadcast the documentary in Florida, and that the programme never aired in the United States on its website or on BritBox.

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Its lawyer Charles Tobin contended that Trump cannot show any damage, given that he won re-election weeks after the broadcast and carried Florida by 13 points. The broadcaster also argued that its commercial arms, BBC Studios Distribution and BBC Studios Productions, played no role in creating the programme and should be removed from the claim.

Press-freedom groups have watched the case closely, and the UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition has characterised it as a strategic lawsuit designed to deter critical reporting. Public figures must clear the demanding 'actual malice' standard to win a US defamation claim, a bar legal scholars say Trump will struggle to meet.

The president turned to a Florida court because the one-year window to sue in Britain had long closed, while the state permits two years. Judge Altman has nonetheless set a provisional trial for 15 February 2027 and rejected an early BBC bid to pause discovery as premature. Trump has said he feels an 'obligation' to see the lawsuit through.

Whether a jury ever examines Trump's phone records may hinge on a Miami judge first deciding if the case belongs in an American court at all.