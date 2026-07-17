President Donald Trump has escalated his latest clash with the American media, demanding that broadcasters that refused to air his latest election integrity speech should lose their government-issued licences.

Speaking on Thursday night, Trump accused ABC and NBC of being 'part of a plot' after the networks declined to interrupt regular programming to carry his address live. Without providing evidence, he claimed their decision was tied to a wider effort to conceal election fraud.

'Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses,' Trump said. 'They use our public multi-billion-dollar-in-value airways for absolutely no money. They pay nothing. All we want is honesty in our elections and honesty in reporting.'

The remarks have reignited debate over Trump's broadcast license revocation, press freedom and the editorial independence of television networks, while adding another chapter to Trump's long-running feud with major news organisations.

'Revoke their licenses': Trump lashes out at TV networks that skipped his speech



READ: https://t.co/Syw0H0admEhttps://t.co/Syw0H0admE — WION (@WIONews) July 17, 2026

Trump Accuses Networks Of Being 'Part Of A Plot'

Trump argued that refusing to air his speech was more than an editorial decision. He alleged that broadcasters were helping suppress information about election security, claiming they were protecting what he described as ongoing election fraud.

'They and others in the media are part of a plot,' Trump said. 'They want to continue this fraud for whatever reason. They want to keep it going. They want to protect the radical left.'

The president did not provide evidence to support those allegations.

His comments immediately intensified the latest round of Trump attacks on the media, with the president once again portraying major broadcasters as political actors rather than independent news organisations.

Why ABC And NBC Declined Live Coverage

While ABC and NBC declined to air Trump's speech on their main broadcast channels, neither network publicly explained its decision.

Broadcasters have historically been reluctant to hand presidents uninterrupted primetime airtime when speeches are viewed as overtly political rather than official national addresses or emergency announcements. Instead, both companies chose to make the speech available through their streaming platforms.

ABC carried the address live on ABC News Live and its radio network, while NBC streamed it on NBC News NOW before airing a special report once the speech had ended.

According to people familiar with the matter, the White House had requested airtime from all four major broadcast networks earlier in the week. However, the networks did not announce their decisions until only hours before Trump spoke.

President Trump called for ABC and NBC to lose their broadcast licenses for not airing his primetime speech. pic.twitter.com/SXeIlC8FZo — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2026

White House Joins The Attack

The criticism began even before the president took the stage.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung accused the networks of deliberately preventing viewers from hearing Trump's message.

'Cowards. NBC and ABC don't want you to hear the truth,' Cheung wrote on X, urging viewers to watch the address through official White House channels instead.

The exchange underscored how Trump vs. ABC and NBC had become a broader confrontation involving both the White House and America's biggest broadcasters.

Networks Took Very Different Approaches

Television networks responded to the speech in sharply different ways.

Fox broadcast Trump's remarks live, but anchor Bret Baier quickly clarified that the network had not independently verified the president's claims regarding electronic voting machines and was not in a position to assess their accuracy.

CBS interrupted programming for a special report, airing portions of the speech while reminding viewers of Trump's documented history of making false claims about election security.

CNN declined to carry the address live altogether. Anchor Kaitlan Collins said the decision reflected Trump's 'well-documented history of saying blatantly false things about elections.'

MSNBC initially aired part of the speech before interrupting coverage to provide live fact-checking.

FCC Scrutiny Adds Another Layer

Trump's demand for broadcast license revocation comes as Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has already taken unusual regulatory steps involving ABC.

Carr previously called for an early review of the network's eight broadcast station licences during an investigation into its diversity practices. He has also examined whether ABC's daytime programme The View violated the FCC's equal-time rule, although ABC has maintained the programme has long qualified for an exemption.

Neither ABC, NBC nor the FCC immediately responded to requests for comment following Trump's remarks.

Although the FCC oversees broadcast licensing, legal experts have long argued that revoking licences over editorial decisions would raise significant First Amendment questions, given constitutional protections for a free press.

Why The Dispute Matters

The latest Trump news is about far more than one speech.

It has become a flashpoint in the wider debate over the relationship between government and the media, testing where editorial discretion ends and political pressure begins.

Whether broadcasters should be expected to carry politically sensitive presidential speeches remains a matter of newsroom judgement. Trump's response, however, has pushed that debate into even more contentious territory by calling for the loss of broadcast licences, a move that would have profound implications for press freedom and the independence of American television networks.