KEY POINTS Education Department to vacate headquarters amid ongoing downsizing efforts

Union warns move signals deeper cuts to federal education role

Administration defends relocation as cost-saving and efficiency-driven measure

In Washington, the US Department of Education is preparing to leave its long-time headquarters, which critics say is a move that feels less like a relocation and more like a chopping block.

Officials confirmed on Thursday in an official press release that the department will vacate its headquarters and shift to a smaller office space elsewhere in the capital by August. The current site, now reportedly 70% vacant after months of job cuts, will be handed over to the Department of Energy, which is set to take on the lease.

Administration figures point to cost savings, unused space and the burden of maintaining a building that no longer fits a shrinking workforce. However, observers say federal departments do not casually give up their headquarters. When they do, it tends to signal something deeper than efficiency.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon embraced the optics.

'Thanks to the hard work of so many, we have made unprecedented progress in reducing the federal education footprint, and now we are pleased to give this building to an agency that will benefit far more from its space than the Department of Education,' she said.

Dismantling Education Inch By Inch

US President Donald Trump has been explicit about his ambition to dismantle the Department of Education, an idea that once sat on the fringes of Republican politics but has steadily moved into the mainstream of his platform. A year after ordering the agency to begin moving towards closure, the administration is now reshaping it in ways that are increasingly visible.

Staff reductions have thinned the department's ranks and programmes have been redistributed through interagency agreements, quietly shifting responsibilities to departments such as Health and Human Services and Labour. The recent decision to hand management of defaulted student loans to the Treasury Department adds another layer to that process, with the rest of the $1.7 trillion portfolio expected to follow at an unspecified date.

What makes the headquarters move stand out is its clarity. Bureaucratic restructuring can be opaque, buried in policy language and administrative detail.

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Resistance From Within And Beyond

Rachel Gittleman, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 252, framed the decision in stark terms.

'The message the Secretary's announcement sends to our staff and the American public is clear, education is next on the chopping block,' she said.

For many within the agency, the concern is not simply about office space or job losses, as critics pointed out. It is about the erosion of a federal role in education that has, for decades, been tied to issues of access and equity.

Virginia Representative Bobby Scott, the leading Democrat on the House Education and Workforce Committee, pushed the argument further.

'This decision to close the Department's physical building is not just a symbolic move,' he said. 'It reflects a broader effort to reduce the federal government's role in ensuring people have equal access to a quality education.'

Only Congress has the authority to formally close the department, a point administration critics are quick to emphasise. Rather than seeking outright abolition, the White House appears to be hollowing out the institution, dispersing its functions and reducing its footprint until little remains.

Supporters Of The Move See It Differently

They argue that a leaner federal presence in education is not only desirable but overdue, pointing to inefficiencies and overlap in existing programmes. From that perspective, relocating to a smaller office is a pragmatic decision, one that aligns resources with actual staffing levels while cutting unnecessary costs.

By the time the department completes its move in August, it will occupy a smaller space, with fewer staff and a narrower remit. The question is what that version of the Department of Education will be able to do, and what it will choose not to.

Congress still holds formal authority, and political dynamics can shift.