In another shake-up to the Trump administration, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer announced her resignation, making her the third woman Cabinet official to exit the government since President Donald Trump's reelection.

Chavez-DeRemer's resignation comes amid allegations of multiple misconduct while in office, which eroded her position within Trump's administration.

Who Is Lori Chavez-DeRemer? A Look At Her Time As Labor Secretary

Chavez-DeRemer has been serving under the Trump administration for a year, having been sworn in on 11 March, 2025. A year into her tenure, Chavez-DeRemer's service has been marred by reports of misconduct, while American workers are getting left behind.

In a statement in March 2026, Democratic National Committee (DNC) spokesperson Jaelin O'Halloran took a swipe against Chavez-DeRemer for failing to serve the American workers, which her office is mandated to do.

'Lori Chavez-DeRemer has taken a page out of Donald Trump's playbook by using her office for her personal gain while abandoning everyday Americans. While Trump's job market tanks, Chavez-DeRemer has been embroiled in endless scandals and controversy instead of focusing on improving the lives of American workers', O'Halloran said, adding that since her swearing-in, the department has turned into a 'clown show', while the working forces struggle and many are doing multiple jobs to stay afloat.

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During her time in office, the Department of Labor stopped millions of dollars in international funding that a labor department programme used to fight child labour and forced labor around the world.

The department also tried to change or remove more than 60 workplace rules it considered outdated, including lowering or removing minimum wage rules for home care workers and people with disabilities, The Guardian reported.

Controversies And Allegations Leading To Her Resignation

As the American workers continued to struggle, Chavez-DeRemer was lavishly using taxpayers' money to fund her birthday party, leading to an investigation by the Labor Department's Inspector General for potential misconduct.

A report from the New Republic, citing The New York Times, said after the secretary was sworn-in last year, she and her officials planned a birthday party at the department's headquarters. Worried about using public funds for the celebration, Chavez-DeRemer and her top aides decided to call it a 'swearing-in celebration'. Her chief of staff, Jihun Han, also threatened the staff of facing 'serious legal consequences' if they spoke about it in public.

In addition to misuse of public funds, the secretary is also facing public scrutiny over alleged misconduct, including drinking alcohol on workdays and committing travel fraud by asking staff to plan official work trips to places she wanted to go, the BBC reported.

Among the most closely scrutinised claims is an alleged improper relationship between Chavez-DeRemer and a member of her security detail, which suggests that the relationship may have violated internal protocols and raised concerns about professional boundaries within the department.

Next Steps Following Lori Chavez-DeRemer's Resignation

Following her resignation, Keith Sonderling stepped in to lead the Department of Labor on an interim basis. However, ongoing investigations mean that the story is far from over.

At the Department of Labor, senior officials have resigned or been placed on leave as the investigation continues.