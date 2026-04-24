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Mysterious deaths among top scientists in the United States have resurfaced in tandem with similar incidents in China, as experts debate whether a silent scientist war is playing out in the shadows of technological rivalry. Federal authorities in Washington are investigating at least 11 cases of scientists linked to nuclear, aerospace and space research who have died or disappeared since 2022. Lawmakers have described the pattern as a potential national security threat.

At the same time, reports from Chinese media highlight at least nine deaths of experts in military AI, hypersonics and space defence over recent years, mirroring the US concerns and prompting questions about coordinated disruption in strategic fields.

US Investigations Intensify

Congress has opened probes into the wave of losses, with the FBI also involved. Missouri representative Eric Burlison told News Nation he 'would not be surprised if our adversaries, China, Russia, Iran, or any other adversary saw an opportunity to take out some of our nation's top scientists'.

Among the US cases are the disappearance of Monica Reza, a materials science fellow at Aerojet Rocketdyne, last seen hiking in Los Angeles in 2025, and the fatal shooting of astrophysicist Carl Grillmair outside his California home in February 2026. MIT physicist Nuno Loureiro died from gunshot wounds in December 2025 in an incident authorities linked to a separate shooting.

The House Oversight Committee has launched an inquiry, noting that if the speculated connections hold, the deaths could represent a grave threat to US scientific secrets.

China's Unexplained Scientist Losses Mount

Unease is spreading in Beijing over a string of untimely deaths among its leading researchers. Feng Yanghe, a 38-year-old professor central to AI simulations of Taiwan scenarios, died in a late-night car crash, with official statements referring to him as having been 'sacrificed', an unusual term for a traffic incident as reported in a Newsweek article.

Additional cases include space satellite expert Zhang Xiaoxin, who perished in a car accident in December 2024, drone pioneer Zhang Daibing in January 2025, and hypersonics specialists Fang Daining and Yan Hong in early 2026 following reported medical episodes. The victims ranged in age from 26 to 68, with causes often listed as accidents or sudden illnesses, though the clustering in defence-related fields has drawn attention.

An Instagram reel by presenter Chris Cuomo highlighted the case of one US scientist, Amy Eskridge, noting she had texted a friend months earlier that 'I did not kill myself'. Separately, a Instagram account known as theunexpectedspy discussed the emergence of an 11th scientist death in the ongoing US string of cases.

Analysts Probe Potential Connections

Military analysts have begun openly discussing the possibility of a silent scientist war, in which key experts are targeted to hinder technological advancement without triggering direct confrontation. No evidence has been presented linking the incidents to deliberate campaigns by any government.

As the US inquiry expands with new names surfacing this week, the Chinese cases have added an international layer to the puzzle. Both countries are pursuing separate investigations into the deaths, with Beijing calling for a probe into a Chinese researcher's death in Michigan last month as reported by CBS News.

The pattern persists amid the intensifying US-China competition in critical technologies as of 24 April 2026, raising fresh questions about the broader implications for global scientific progress.