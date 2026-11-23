Joe Kasper, Pete Hegseth's former chief of staff, has urged the US defence secretary to resign, calling his handling of the Iran war a 'shitshow'. In an interview published on Monday, 23 November 2026, Kasper criticised Pentagon leadership and Hegseth's relations with Congress.

The remarks followed a turbulent period at the Pentagon, including the departures of senior Army officials and congressional challenges to the Iran campaign. Kasper served as Hegseth's chief of staff during the opening three months of President Donald Trump's second administration, leaving in April 2025.

His criticism therefore comes from someone who worked inside the secretary's office, although Kasper's departure also forms part of the dispute surrounding Hegseth's leadership.

Kasper Calls for Hegseth To Quit Over Iran War

Kasper told Politico that Hegseth's 'ability to be effective has been constrained' and predicted that it would deteriorate further. 'For that reason and others, it's time for Pete to call it quits,' he said.

Joe Kasper, Pete Hegseth’s former chief of staff, is calling on him to resign.



In an interview with Politico, Kasper slammed Hegseth’s leadership, his firing of top military officials, his obsession with image, and his handling of the Iran war, which he called a “shitshow.”… pic.twitter.com/95nsTpH99b — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 23, 2026

The former aide also accused Hegseth of putting showmanship ahead of his responsibilities. That is Kasper's assessment, rather than an independently established account of the secretary's motives.

Kasper questioned the loss of experienced Army leaders during the war. His criticism referenced Dan Driscoll, who resigned as Army secretary in August, and Randy George, who was removed as Army chief of staff in April.

He also discussed General Christopher Donahue, who previously commanded US Army forces in Europe. The circumstances surrounding these officers differed, and their departures should not be treated as identical decisions.

Kasper described the Army as 'essentially leaderless'. The phrase reflected his criticism of vacancies and changes at senior levels, not an official finding that the service lacked a functioning command structure.

His departure from the Pentagon followed turmoil in April 2025, when advisers Dan Caldwell, Darin Selnick and Colin Carroll were dismissed amid an investigation into alleged leaks. The three denied leaking information, and their dismissals became a source of controversy.

Pete Hegseth's Former Chief of Staff Criticises Congressional Relations

Kasper's criticisms of Hegseth also extended to Congress, whose approval is essential for military funding and oversight. Describing the secretary's relationship with lawmakers, he said, 'He's napalmed them.'

🚨🇺🇸 Sec. Hegseth's fmr. chief of staff demands his RESIGNATION, accusing him of putting ego before the Pentagon!



Joe Kasper, once one of Hegseth's closest aides, says that Hegseth has destroyed his relationships in Washington.



“He's not just burned bridges up on Capitol Hill.… pic.twitter.com/wRTniCyBar — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 23, 2026

The comments followed a separate attempt to impeach Hegseth. Republican congressman Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment on 10 November, alleging misconduct that included the handling of military operations against Iran.

The House voted to set aside the effort. The Trump administration rejected the allegations, describing the resolution as politically motivated and defending the military operations directed by the president.

The Pentagon also disputed Kasper's account. A senior official responding to Politico called him a 'disgruntled former staffer' and accused him of circulating invented gossip.

Officials defended Hegseth's focus on military effectiveness, while Kasper maintained that his former boss had damaged relations needed to run the department. Neither account alone establishes whether the decisions criticised by Kasper weakened military operations.

Hegseth remains in office with Trump's support. Kasper's resignation demand has nevertheless added a former senior insider's voice to an argument already playing out in Congress over the Pentagon's wartime leadership and decision-making.