British pop singer Boy George has released a new track on social media declaring his support for Israel and describing its military campaign in Gaza as a war rather than a genocide.

Titled 'Od Nirkod' or 'We Will Dance Again', the reggae‑style song was posted to his X and Instagram accounts, with lyrics that reject international accusations and state that he stands with Jewish communities.

The song's title references the Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival in October 2023, where 378 people were killed and 44 taken hostage.

The ensuing military retaliation in Gaza has resulted in a Palestinian death toll exceeding 73,000, prompting widespread international condemnation and a wave of pro‑Palestinian solidarity from the global music industry that the former Culture Club frontman now criticises.

Song Lyrics and Online Backlash

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Set against a pop‑reggae backing, the opening verse addresses the conflict directly. Boy George sings that when a nation is attacked, a military response is exactly what an army is built to execute.

He criticises the wider pro‑Palestinian movement and fellow artists who have condemned Israel, describing them as mouthing like sheep and dismissing their stances as internet propaganda.

Musicians who have actively supported Palestine include Stormzy, Damon Albarn, Clairo and Brian Eno, with the latter conceiving the charity single 'Lullaby'.

Reaction on social media was immediate and largely critical. Users on X described the release as depraved propaganda and condemned the singer for ignoring the extensive civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure in Gaza.

Commentators also highlighted the contrast between this new release and his 1984 Culture Club hit 'The War Song', which reached UK No 2 while declaring war to be stupid.

Contradicting United Nations Genocide Reports

The artist's characterisation of the military response as legitimate self‑defence runs counter to multiple international assessments. A 2025 United Nations inquiry concluded that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

A subsequent independent UN report published recently found that Israeli forces were deliberately targeting children, resulting in atrocity crimes. Official Israeli representatives have consistently rejected these findings.

The foreign ministry dismissed the 2025 inquiry as distorted and false, while labelling the most recent UN report a libellous sham.

Longstanding Support for Jewish Communities

Despite being raised in an Irish Catholic household, Boy George has maintained a long‑standing public allegiance to Jewish people. During an interview regarding his appearance with San Marino for a Eurovision event, the singer dismissed calls to boycott the competition.

He stated he had maintained close Jewish friendships since his teenage years and asked whether people expected him to abandon them as a principled human being.

This stance has remained consistent through recent incidents in the UK. Following a knife attack in Golders Green in April that left two Jewish men injured, the singer publicly reiterated the need to show support for the community.

In a previous interview, he acknowledged feeling compassion for Palestinians, yet his latest release confirms a position he continues to set out publicly.

Boy George's new track underlines how the conflict continues to divide parts of the global music industry, with artists facing close public scrutiny over their personal and political views.