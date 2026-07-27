The US Department of Homeland Security has told more than 300,000 Haitians that their protection is ending and they must choose between a £1,955 ($2,600) incentive with a free flight home or facing deportation proceedings.

The package is being offered as their Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expires following a US Supreme Court decision.

A US Supreme Court ruling late last month removed the legal protections for these migrants. On 25 June, the Court ruled that the government possesses the ultimate authority to end Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and Syria, effectively stripping lower courts of their intervention powers.

Escalating Enforcement Against Haitian Communities

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Federal immigration agencies maintained a firm stance as the court‑imposed grace period formally lapsed. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is actively preparing to escalate targeted operations against Haitian status holders, a source familiar with the strategy disclosed on Monday.

While the timeline could shift based on lingering judicial appeals, large‑scale enforcement will significantly affect major communities.

Large Haitian communities face uncertainty, particularly across Florida and in Springfield, Ohio. The Ohio city was thrust into the national spotlight when Donald Trump and JD Vance amplified false claims about the community 'terrorising' residents during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Now, families who settled legally under federal protection are highly susceptible to sudden and strict removal proceedings.

The Mechanics of Temporary Protected Status

The framework was established by the Immigration Act of 1990. It was designed to provide vulnerable migrants with US work authorisation and a legal defence against deportation for eligible individuals when their home countries are destabilised by armed conflict, natural disasters or other extraordinary and temporary conditions.

Without that protected designation or an alternative form of legal residency, hundreds of thousands of individuals face an immediate loss of legal status.

Additional deadlines are expected later this week for other nations operating under similar court‑ordered extensions. This upcoming wave of expirations presents a logistical challenge for federal enforcement agencies.

Temporary protected status is exactly that — TEMPORARY.



For those with terminated TPS: it’s closing time. You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.



It’s not too late to get a $2,600 check and a FREE flight home: https://t.co/YGo3uuNvrE pic.twitter.com/8kPIp6AvBd — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 27, 2026

DHS Pushes Financial Incentives for Voluntary Departure

Alongside enforcement preparations, the government is promoting a voluntary departure programme. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday that it is officially 'closing time' for those relying on the now‑expired humanitarian protections.

The agency insists these enforcement activities are routine measures to keep the public safe.

'What we would say now is it's closing time, which means you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here,' the spokesperson stated directly. They declined to discuss ongoing or future operations in any further detail.

James Percival, the general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, took to social media to highlight the financial offer. He publicly urged those affected to urgently take the financial deal before aggressive immigration sweeps begin in earnest across various states.

'For those with an expiring TPS designation, these final days provide one last opportunity to accept £1,955 ($2,600) and a free flight home,' Percival wrote on X. 'We strongly suggest you take advantage of this generous offer.'

It remains uncertain whether a financial incentive will convince established residents to voluntarily board flights to a nation still experiencing instability. However, federal enforcement plans are underway, and the legal avenues for appeal have been exhausted.