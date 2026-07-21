Oleksandr Syrskiy, Ukraine's 60-year-old commander-in-chief, is at the centre of the biggest domestic crisis President Volodymyr Zelensky has faced since Russia's full-scale invasion began, with protesters demanding his removal after a defence minister he clashed with was sacked, exposing deep fractures between Ukraine's Soviet-rooted military command and its reformist defence establishment.

Syrskiy, the general who organised Kyiv's defence in February 2022 and later planned the Kharkiv counteroffensive, now faces calls to resign over heavy battlefield losses in Bakhmut, where he earned the grim nickname 'General 200'.

Who Is Oleksandr Syrskiy?

Syrskiy, 60, was born in the village of Novinki in Russia's Vladimir Oblast in July 1965, when it was still part of the Soviet Union. He has lived in Ukraine since 1980, when his father, also a serviceman, was transferred to Kharkiv.

He trained at Moscow's Higher Military Command School, graduating in 1986, and served in the Soviet Artillery Corps, including postings in Afghanistan, before his unit came under Ukrainian command following the Soviet collapse in 1991.

Syrskiy rose through Ukraine's military over three decades, commanding forces during the battle of Debaltseve in 2015 and later leading the country's Joint Forces Operation in the east. He took charge of Ukraine's Ground Forces in 2019.

He became commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces in February 2024, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi. He organised the defence of Kyiv in 2022 and was credited as the architect of the Kharkiv counteroffensive that September.

🇺🇦 Meanwhile, people in Kyiv have taken to the streets again to protest. Sixth day.



If Syrsky does not resign and Fedorov does not return, they promise to move to indefinite rallies on Friday. pic.twitter.com/3p8tXSTedW — The Ukrainian Review (@UkrReview) July 21, 2026

Why Syrskiy Is Controversial

He has drawn heavy criticism over the defence of Bakhmut, where Ukraine sustained heavy losses. The nickname 'General 200', a reference to the Soviet military code for battlefield fatalities, has followed him since.

The controversy has now exploded into a political crisis. The unrest began after Zelensky sacked 35-year-old defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov on 16 July, who had been credited with disabling Starlink access for Russian forces and expanding Ukraine's drone campaign.

How the Row With Fedorov Began

Fedorov said Syrskiy had 'split the country' and told reporters that, in the current command structure, he personally did 'not know how to win the war'. Fedorov also alleged that Syrskiy had pushed Zelensky into an ultimatum, forcing the president to choose between the two men.

Syrskiy denied the characterisation in a lengthy online rebuttal. 'I'm not at war with the ministry. I'm at war with Russia,' he wrote, adding: 'In the army, you don't get to choose who you serve with. In the army, you follow orders and do your job.'

Protests Spread Beyond Kyiv

Demonstrations have since spread to Lviv, Odesa and Dnipro, with crowds chanting 'Shame!' and carrying placards reading 'The Russians are celebrating'.

By 20 July, protest organiser Dmytro Koziatynskyi said that the movement's demands had crystallised into two points: reinstating Fedorov as defence minister and removing Syrskiy as commander-in-chief.

Military's Old Guard Rallies Round Syrskiy

Support for Syrskiy has come from elsewhere in the military hierarchy. The heads of Ukraine's navy, air assault and territorial defence forces have publicly backed him.

Air Assault Forces Commander Oleh Apostol wrote on Facebook that protests and chaos would only strengthen Russia. 'It is particularly disheartening to hear categorical judgments from people who have never issued combat orders, never taken responsibility for the lives and health of their subordinates, and never made decisions on which the fate of a unit depends,' he posted.

Analysts point to a deeper institutional clash. Syrskiy favours a centralised, Soviet-rooted command structure, while critics argue Ukraine has never fully resolved the tension between its Ministry of Defence and General Staff, Mykola Bielieskov of the Ukrainian National Institute for Strategic Studies said.

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Oleksandr Fediyenko, a member of parliament's national security committee, warned against letting street pressure dictate military appointments. 'We'll soon reach a point, as a nation, where every position like that of commander in chief or, for example, any other high-level government post, will be decided by a rally with placards,' he said. 'That's a road to nowhere.'

Zelensky now faces a decision with consequences well beyond one appointment. A reversal on Syrskiy risks unsettling the military chain of command in the middle of an active war, while resisting the protests risks deepening public anger toward his leadership at a critical moment. A decision on Syrskiy's future is expected within days.