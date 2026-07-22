Volodymyr Zelensky has removed Ukraine's top military commander after days of rare wartime protests exposed a deep dispute over how the country should fight Russia.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi was replaced by Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, 43, in Ukraine's biggest military leadership shake-up since the full-scale invasion began. Zelensky said operations must continue without disruption and ordered the new command to update defence strategy, improve weapons deliveries and strengthen air protection.

The decision did not follow one sudden battlefield collapse. It came after public anger over the dismissal of former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov, a reformer associated with drones, digital systems and efforts to modernise military procurement.

Read more Russian Troops' New Anti-Drone Unit Nearly Kills Its Own Soldier in Gun Test Gone Wrong Russian Troops' New Anti-Drone Unit Nearly Kills Its Own Soldier in Gun Test Gone Wrong

Why Did Fedorov's Removal Spark Protests?

Fedorov's dismissal during a government reshuffle shocked many Ukrainians who viewed him as one of the officials most responsible for the country's technology-led approach to war.

After leaving office, Fedorov accused Syrskyi of obstructing reforms and defending an outdated command culture. The dispute intensified a wider argument over whether Ukraine's armed forces were adapting quickly enough to drone warfare, long-range attacks and Russia's changing tactics.

Protests began in Kyiv and spread to other cities. Veterans, relatives of soldiers and serving personnel joined calls for Fedorov's return and Syrskyi's removal. Critics accused the general of rigid, Soviet-style leadership and of accepting heavy losses in battles including Bakhmut.

Syrskyi's supporters point to his role in defending Kyiv and leading the successful 2022 Kharkiv counteroffensive. Zelensky acknowledged that record when announcing the change, making clear that the dismissal did not erase his earlier contributions.

What Pressure Was Zelensky Facing?

Keeping Syrskyi risked deepening public anger and reinforcing claims that the government was protecting senior commanders at the expense of reform and accountability.

Removing him carried its own danger. Ukraine remains under pressure along the front, faces troop shortages and continues to endure Russian missile and drone attacks. Changing the commander-in-chief during active combat could disrupt planning and create uncertainty across the armed forces.

The controversy also raised a battlefield concern. Ukraine's ability to expand drone production, speed up weapons deliveries and reform mobilisation depends on cooperation between political leaders, commanders and defence officials. The public clash between Fedorov and Syrskyi suggested that cooperation had broken down.

Why Was Mykhailo Drapatyi Chosen?

Drapatyi represents a younger generation of Ukrainian officers shaped by the war with Russia. He built his reputation in 2014, later commanded Ukraine's land forces and held senior battlefield roles during the full-scale invasion.

He is associated with reform, personal responsibility and a willingness to challenge institutional resistance. In his first statement after the appointment, Drapatyi promised responsible leadership and continued military modernisation.

His arrival signals that Zelensky wants faster adaptation rather than a complete change in strategy. Long-range operations against Russian targets are expected to continue, while the General Staff is being reorganised around new priorities.

Zelensky's decision was therefore more than a change of commander. It was a response to public anger over how Ukraine is fighting and a high-risk bet that Drapatyi can modernise the army without weakening it on the battlefield.