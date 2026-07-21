Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly thanked North Korea for backing Moscow's war in Ukraine, delivering one of his clearest acknowledgements yet of Pyongyang's military role in the conflict. 'I would like once again to express my gratitude for the support provided to the special military operation we are conducting,' Putin said during a Kremlin meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

The visit, which came without an obvious diplomatic occasion such as a regional summit or national anniversary, has intensified speculation that Choe may have been preparing the ground for another summit between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

🇷🇺🇰🇵 President of Russia Vladimir Putin received DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui at the Kremlin.



🤝 The President conveyed his warmest greetings to Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un. https://t.co/5OVnlAANyM pic.twitter.com/i2PjEXKTOZ — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 19, 2026

'We Will Never Forget': Putin's Gratitude for North Korean Troops

During his meeting with Choe at the Kremlin, Putin thanked North Korea for its support in Russia's 'special military operation', the Kremlin's official term for the invasion of Ukraine. He particularly praised Pyongyang for sending soldiers to help push Ukrainian troops back from Russia's Kursk border region.

'We will never forget' the 'heroic deeds' of North Korean soldiers, who would be 'honoured in the same way as our compatriots', Putin said.

Choe delivered a message from Kim Jong Un reaffirming North Korea's commitment to the 'comprehensive development' of bilateral relations. The exchange highlights how the relationship has shifted since the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June 2024.

Lavrov-Choe Talks Cement 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'

Before meeting Putin, Choe held separate strategic talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Russia reiterated its support for North Korea's 'sovereignty and security interests', while Pyongyang again pledged backing for Russia's position on the war in Ukraine.

Both governments agreed to continue implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty and expand cooperation across multiple sectors. That alignment has strengthened despite repeated warnings from the United States, South Korea and their allies that military cooperation may violate UN sanctions.

Why Choe's Unscheduled Visit Has Sparked Summit Questions

Diplomatic observers have focused less on the meetings themselves than on the timing. Unlike previous high-level exchanges, Choe's trip was not linked to a major international gathering or commemorative event.

That unusual scheduling has fuelled speculation that her visit could be laying the groundwork for Kim Jong Un to travel to Russia for another summit with Putin. Putin invited Kim to visit Russia during their summit in Pyongyang in June 2024, but a return visit has yet to take place.

South Korea's Unification Ministry has said it is closely monitoring developments but has stopped short of confirming that preparations for a summit are underway.

Kim's Russia Pivot Since 2019 Hanoi Collapse

The latest diplomacy reflects a broader shift in Kim Jong Un's foreign policy.

Read more Putin Says Ukraine's Attacks Are Causing Fuel Shortages, But Insists Crisis Is 'Not Critical' Putin Says Ukraine's Attacks Are Causing Fuel Shortages, But Insists Crisis Is 'Not Critical'

Since negotiations with the United States collapsed after the 2019 Hanoi summit, Kim has largely abandoned engagement with Washington and Seoul in favour of strengthening relations with Moscow and Beijing. Russia has become an increasingly valuable partner as North Korea seeks economic assistance, diplomatic backing and advanced military technology.

Security analysts say the Ukraine war has created opportunities for both governments. Russia gains access to additional manpower, ammunition and weapons supplies, while North Korea receives financial support, political legitimacy and potentially sophisticated military know-how.