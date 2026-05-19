Economic frustration is increasingly becoming public among some supporters of Donald Trump, as viral social media videos capture voters expressing disappointment over rising living costs during his administration. One TikTok rant in particular has drawn attention after a woman who admitted she voted for Trump criticised the president over surging gas prices and worsening affordability concerns.

The clip spread rapidly online as debates over inflation, fuel costs and household expenses continue to dominate political discussion in the United States. While the White House has pointed to economic growth and investment initiatives under Trump, some voters say their daily expenses are becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

Trump Supporter's Viral TikTok Rant Targets Rising Gas and Grocery Prices

In the widely shared TikTok video, the woman filmed herself reacting to a sharp increase in petrol prices at a local station. She expressed disbelief after seeing fuel prices reportedly jump from $3.55 (£2.65) per gallon to $4.19 (£3.12) per gallon within a single day.

'I cannot believe it. Gas went from three dollars and fifty-five cents up to four dollars and nineteen cents,' she said. 'That is a what, 64 cents increase in one day? One day? Now you explain that, President Trump.'

The woman then directly acknowledged supporting Trump during the election while criticising the current state of the economy. 'I voted for you, and so far everything is going up. Groceries, gas, schools, everything,' she said.

She continued by arguing that everyday Americans were struggling to afford necessities. 'Our economy is getting worse, not better. People can't afford to feed their children,' she added.

The TikTok user also anticipated criticism from online commenters over her political views. 'And yes, I did vote him in, so don't make any snide remarks about me, okay? I thought maybe he would actually do something about it, but nope, nothing's getting done. Nothing!'

Other Trump Supporters Have Also Publicly Complained About The Economy

The viral TikTok rant is not the only recent example of Trump supporters voicing dissatisfaction over economic conditions. Earlier reports highlighted another woman who claimed she had voted for Trump three separate times before turning against the president over rising fuel costs linked to escalating tensions involving Iran.

The woman condemned Trump in a separate online video and described him as a 'worthless pile of s**t' while discussing petrol prices.

The growing frustration reflects broader concerns among some voters about affordability pressures affecting food, transport and household expenses. Although support for Trump remains strong within much of the Republican base, viral videos from former supporters have increasingly become part of online political discourse surrounding the economy.

Some social media users defended Trump and argued that global instability and energy markets were contributing to fuel price increases. Others said the complaints reflected legitimate frustrations from voters who expected living costs to improve under his leadership.

Reporter: If you could say something to Trump, what would it be?



PA voter: You’re a worthless pile of sh*t.



Reporter: How many times did you vote for him?



PA voter: 3 times. That was my bad. Apparently I’m an idiot.

https://t.co/pvCzuFBkI5 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 17, 2026

White House and Analysts Continue to Disagree on Trump Economy Performance

Read more Trump Reignites Dementia Concerns After Behaviour During Meeting With Oil Execs at the White House Trump Reignites Dementia Concerns After Behaviour During Meeting With Oil Execs at the White House

The Trump administration has repeatedly defended its economic record, highlighting investment programmes, domestic manufacturing efforts and employment growth as evidence that the economy remains strong. According to the White House, the administration has focused heavily on reducing regulation, strengthening energy production and encouraging business investment.

However, some analysts argue that many Americans continue to feel financial pressure despite broader economic indicators showing growth. A report from NBC News noted ongoing concerns surrounding affordability, inflation and widening financial inequality.

As economic debates continue ahead of future elections, viral reactions from former Trump supporters are likely to remain a focal point in broader discussions about inflation, wages and the cost of everyday life in America.