Anderson Cooper, resisting the prospect of working under Bari Weiss at CBS News as a looming CNN-CBS merger threatens to bring both outlets under the same corporate umbrella, with tensions surfacing in June 2026 as Paramount moves closer to acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery.

The development places one of CNN's most recognisable anchors in potential alignment with a newsroom leadership he appears unwilling to accept, at a time when the proposed $111 billion consolidation could redraw the power structure across US broadcast and cable news.

Paramount, which owns CBS, is poised to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN's parent company, in a deal that would ultimately place both networks under the control of media executive David Ellison. The shift is not merely financial. It would reshape editorial leadership, newsroom culture and, crucially, who answers to whom.

Cooper and Weiss Clash Looms Over CNN-CBS Merger

Cooper's reluctance centres on Bari Weiss, who was appointed CBS News' first editor-in-chief in October 2025 after Paramount took control of the network's parent company. While Cooper previously worked within the CBS ecosystem as a correspondent on '60 Minutes,' a role he left earlier this year after two decades, the idea of returning under Weiss appears to be a different proposition entirely.

There is history, though not necessarily direct conflict. Their professional overlap at '60 Minutes' came before Weiss assumed her current leadership role, which has since become a lightning rod inside CBS News. Several top producers have exited, citing ideological concerns and accusing her of steering the newsroom in a more conservative direction. She has denied interfering editorially, but the perception persists among some staff.

Scott Pelley, a veteran '60 Minutes' presenter who was dismissed last month after 37 years, reportedly criticised Weiss in a meeting, accusing her of 'murdering' the programme. In a guest appearance on The New York Times podcast 'The Interview,' Pelley described his departure in stark personal terms, likening it to losing a spouse.

'There's some moments of the day I feel fine. There's some moments of the day that I just, frankly, fall apart, when I least expect it,' he said. Such level of emotional fallout inside CBS raises a fair question about what happens when CNN's newsroom, with its own culture and editorial instincts, is folded into the same structure. Cooper's hesitation starts to look less like a personal preference and more like a warning signal.

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CNN-CBS Merger Raises Political and Editorial Concerns

Ellison, who would oversee the combined entity, has drawn scrutiny over his relationship with US President Donald Trump. According to interviews with network staff, that connection has unsettled some within CNN, particularly given the network's longstanding positioning in US political coverage.

In April, Ellison hosted a dinner in Washington in honour of Trump while the administration was weighing whether to challenge the merger. Earlier this month, he attended a White House UFC event marking the president's 80th birthday.

There is also the lingering controversy surrounding Paramount's $16 million settlement with Trump over a '60 Minutes' interview with Kamala Harris. While the money was allocated to legal fees and a future presidential library rather than paid directly to Trump, the agreement was criticised by some politicians, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden, who described it as 'bribery.'

Online, the reaction has been mixed, if not outright sceptical. Media watchers and journalists on platforms such as X have questioned how editorial independence can be maintained under a single corporate structure that spans ideologically diverse outlets.

Others have pointed to the Weiss appointment as an early test case, arguing that the internal upheaval at CBS offers a preview of what could follow at CNN. Some users have framed Cooper's reported stance as a line in the sand, while others see it as a practical response to a rapidly shifting media landscape. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Cooper himself has not publicly commented on the reports, and the merger still faces regulatory and structural hurdles before completion.

Still, the implications are difficult to ignore. If the deal proceeds, it would place CNN, CBS, HBO and other major media properties under a single leadership structure. That raises immediate questions about editorial independence, staffing changes and the future direction of flagship programmes. Then there are journalists who are not interchangeable parts. They carry institutional memory, editorial judgement and, sometimes, stubborn lines they will not cross.

Cooper may be one of them.