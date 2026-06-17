Sean Penn is set to write and direct the Sean Penn 6 January film for Warner Bros that centres on a police officer who finds himself caught up in the 6 January, 2021 Capitol riot. Bradley Cooper is in talks to star as the lead in the as-yet untitled project.

Announced recently, the story will follow the early life of the officer and his path to the events of that day. It draws from the experiences of a real police officer who has approved the portrayal.

Penn Sets Sights On 6 January Capitol Story

The project is understood to delve into the officer's personal background and journey before the riot, rather than serving as a direct retelling of the day's events. It is characterised as an unexpected story about friendship that operates on multiple levels.

The narrative is expected to present the central character as an American hero in the eyes of many. Penn, who has written the screenplay, will also direct the film. Observers note that Penn's involvement brings a distinctive perspective to stories of individual courage amid political upheaval.

Penn, as reported by ABC News, attended the 2022 hearings of the House select committee investigating the deadly attack. He was there as 'just another citizen' to observe whether justice would be served. During the sessions, he sat alongside officers who had defended the Capitol, including Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges.

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Bradley Cooper Eyed For Lead Role In Penn Project

Deadline reported that five-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper is in early talks to portray the officer at the centre of the drama, though no deal has been finalised. The role would allow Cooper to explore a complex figure embodying aspects of American patriotism, similar to his work in American Sniper. The casting choice has been welcomed by some as fitting for a story of personal conviction and public service.

The pair have worked together previously, appearing in supporting roles in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza. Penn has long admired Cooper's performances and has written positively about his work in the past. This project marks another collaboration between the acclaimed actor and director.

Warner Bros is supporting the venture, re-teaming with Penn following his Oscar-winning performance in One Battle After Another. The studio has backed several of Penn's previous directorial efforts.

Warner Bros Acquires Project Through Negative Pickup

Warner Bros has acquired the film in a negative pickup deal. Penn will produce the project with John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth via their Projected Picture Works company. CAA Media Finance brokered the arrangement for the producers. This arrangement is common in independent-leaning projects that later secure major studio distribution.

Principal photography is targeted for mid-2027 to fit around Cooper's schedule, which includes commitments to the next instalment in the Ocean's series. The real-life officer who inspired the story has given his support, although his name has not been made public.

Film news accounts on X drew attention to the news, including a post that read 'Sean Penn To Write/Direct January 6th Cop Drama At WB With Bradley Cooper Circling Lead'.

Sean Penn To Write/Direct January 6th Cop Drama At WB With Bradley Cooper Circling Lead https://t.co/e9gJnhObpA pic.twitter.com/r5G9NDEplS — The Playlist (@ThePlaylistNews) June 16, 2026

The development has sparked interest in entertainment media. With production still in the planning stages, the film offers a personal perspective on one man's experience during a pivotal moment in recent American history. Further details on casting and crew are expected in due course. Interest from audiences and critics alike is anticipated given the high-profile names attached.