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A federal judge in the United States has ruled that Eight Mile Style can pursue its substantial copyright infringement lawsuit against Meta. The company, which handles publishing rights for many of Eminem's tracks, alleges that the social media giant unlawfully used 243 songs across its main platforms. Last week's decision by Judge Brandy R. McMillion allows the core direct infringement claims to advance, while setting aside some secondary allegations.

The action seeks statutory damages calculated at up to $109.3 million (£81.6 million). This comes after the lawsuit was initially filed in 2025.

The Allegations Against Meta Platforms

A People article reported Eight Mile Style claims that Meta engaged in the unauthorised storage, reproduction and exploitation of the 243 compositions on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Specific platform features, such as Original Audio and Reels Remix, are accused of enabling and encouraging users to incorporate the music into their videos and other content without obtaining the necessary licences or providing attribution.

According to the court filings, these songs have appeared in millions of user-generated videos and accumulated billions of streams. The publishing company further alleges that Meta continued to maintain unlicensed copies in its music libraries despite prior complaints being raised.

Damages are sought at the maximum statutory rate applicable for each work on each of the three platforms. The suit was brought together with co-plaintiff Martin Affiliated, LLC.

Recent Court Developments In The Case

US District Judge Brandy R. McMillion of the Eastern District of Michigan partially denied Meta's motion to dismiss the case. She determined that the complaint provided sufficient detail regarding the alleged direct infringement, particularly through the reproduction and storage of the compositions within the platforms' music libraries, which the court viewed as creating unauthorised reproductions under US copyright law.

The judge rejected Meta's argument that the claims lacked adequate specificity. In contrast, the claims for inducement of infringement, contributory infringement and vicarious infringement were dismissed due to insufficient allegations of intent or direct benefit. Meta Platforms has been ordered to file its formal answer to the remaining direct infringement claim no later than 7 July 2026.

Billboard reported the development on X with the headline: 'Eminem Music Publisher Can Pursue $109 Million Meta Licensing Lawsuit, Judge Rules'.

Eminem Music Publisher Can Pursue $109 Million Meta Licensing Lawsuit, Judge Ruleshttps://t.co/xI8BWpsARM — billboard (@billboard) June 17, 2026

Background To The Dispute And Party Positions

Eight Mile Style is responsible for the publishing rights to a significant portion of Eminem's early and highly successful catalogue. The company has emphasised that these tracks rank among the most valuable in the global music industry and that it maintains a strict approach to protecting them from unauthorised use.

In response to the litigation, Meta has stated that it had been engaged in good faith negotiations with Eight Mile Style regarding licensing arrangements for the music. The company suggested that the publishing firm decided to initiate legal proceedings rather than pursue further discussions. This dispute forms part of wider industry debates concerning the licensing of popular music for use in social media content and user-generated videos.

The litigation now proceeds to the next stage following the partial dismissal of claims. Meta is expected to respond formally next month, with the direct infringement allegations set to be tested in further proceedings. This could have wider effects on music licensing arrangements involving major social media companies and rights holders.