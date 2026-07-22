The Glasgow School of Art has admitted it faces a £265 million bill to restore the fire-ravaged Mackintosh Building and cannot deliver a full like-for-like rebuild without outside funding, after finally gaining what it calls 'financial clarity' from a long-delayed insurance settlement whose value it still refuses to disclose.

The size of that settlement has not been made public, a lack of disclosure critics say has surrounded the Mackintosh saga for years. The new report links the undisclosed payout directly to the school's conclusion that it 'cannot take forward the faithful reinstatement on its own'.

A Building Devastated Twice

The city's best-known art-nouveau landmark, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, was devastated by two separate fires, first in 2014 and again in 2018, wiping out restoration work already under way.

The school had repeatedly insisted it was committed to a 'faithful reinstatement' of the Grade A-listed building, a promise that took on near-mythic status for students, alumni and architecture fans watching the ruin sit behind scaffolding in Garnethill.

The new report says construction inflation, volatile markets and wider economic pressure have driven costs far beyond forecasts in a 2021 study.

It concludes that full reinstatement is now 'dependent on external funding sources that are uncertain' and identifies a 'significant funding gap' between what the institution can spend and what the project requires.

From Rebuild to 'Innovation District'

Instead of straightforward reconstruction, the school is now pitching the Mackintosh Building as the potential anchor for a 'creative and cultural production innovation district', a phrase that has landed awkwardly with some who studied and worked there.

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Ann Priest, chair of the school's board of governors, said the shift was realism rather than retreat. 'What we are doing is what is affordable to us,' she said.

'The school cannot possibly, on its own, rebuild this whole building. It would take us away from financial sustainability.'

She said the ambition for faithful reinstatement had not been abandoned outright, but acknowledged it would never be an 'exact replica' given modern construction methods and building standards. The school will now seek 'visionary individuals' able to bring 'serious investment', alongside government and local authority support.

In the short term, the school plans to remove the external scaffolding encasing the Mackintosh shell, arguing this will stabilise the structure and improve its visibility, calling it the first step towards 'the reinstatement for whatever this building is going to become'.

Anger Over Secrecy and Strategy

Painter and writer Lachlan Goudie called the prospect of the Mackintosh not being rebuilt as it was a disgrace, saying: 'This reeks of a lack of transparency, which has been very common over the past eight years.'

He argued 'nothing less than an authentic recreation of what Mackintosh left Glasgow and the world will do', and linked the building's fate to national identity, warning that as time passes after the fires, the public risks simply forgetting what was lost.

Asked whether the Mackintosh might be transferred to a trust if new funding fails to materialise, Priest said she remained confident extra money could be found, though she did not propose any alternative governance model.

Professor Alan Dunlop, an architect who studied at the school and has long criticised its handling of both fires, said the new plans contain 'so many if's and but's' that they amount to a 'dilution of responsibility', adding: 'There's no legitimate pathway described at all for the delivery for the "faithful reinstatement" of the building.'

He also questioned how the £265 million estimate was reached, though Priest said the figure was developed with leading architects.

Dunlop fears the Mackintosh, as people knew it, may be gone for good, given the difficulty of recreating its intricate design under modern health and safety rules.