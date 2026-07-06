Donald Trump's 'America 250' Washington, D.C. fireworks celebration on Saturday 4 July has triggered a fresh row over his use of music, after viewers accused the US president of playing classic rock anthems by Chicago, Journey, Bon Jovi and Prince without the artists' consent.

The US Army Band backed a bombastic programe of cover versions for Trump's delayed Fourth of July speech and fireworks, staged as part of a build‑up to commemorations for the nation's 250th anniversary. As the display lit up the sky over the capital, social media quickly filled with posts from viewers insisting that some of the artists have long objected to being associated with Trump and should consider legal action. The claims remain unverified and there has been no confirmation so far that any rights have been breached, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

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What is not in dispute is the playlist. Among the songs performed were Bon Jovi's stadium favourite 'Livin' on a Prayer,' Prince's 'Let's Go Crazy' and Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin'' tracks that have defined entire eras of American rock and, in some cases, have already been flashpoints in previous battles over political usage.

One viewer on X, fumed: 'Chicago, Journey and Bon Jovi need to sue trump immediately for using their music during his lame fireworks show. Laughable. Pathetic.' Another wrote: 'BTW the groups Chicago, Journey and Bon Jovi do not approve of Trump using their music. Clearly the Trump administration doesn't care.' None of the acts mentioned has yet publicly commented on the latest performance, and their current stance on Trump's event is unknown.

Viewers Urge Rock Bands To Challenge Donald Trump Playlist

Trump has a long and fractious history with musicians over unauthorised or unwanted use of their songs at his rallies. Over the years, acts as varied as the Rolling Stones, Adele and Pharrell Williams have objected to their work being blasted out at campaign events. The America 250 celebration was not billed as a campaign rally, but online reaction suggested the old fault lines had not gone away.

This time the focus was the US Army Band's patriotic set, which soundtracked the fireworks as part of the 'America 250' branding. A third viewer, tagged Bon Jovi directly, asking: 'How about @jonbonjovi? Did he ok the use of 'Livin' on a Prayer?' #America250.' Another user addressed the late Prince's estate: 'U don't have the rights to use prince, let's go crazy #250thAnniversary I hope they sue pants off of u.'

Under normal circumstances, large public events obtain blanket licences through performance rights organisations to cover live and recorded music. On that point, the Washington show is a black box. The article providing details of the night notes that it 'remained unclear' whether the organisers had secured the necessary licences. Without documentation from licence holders or comments from the artists' representatives, any suggestion of legal wrongdoing is speculative.

Yet the dispute here is as much about association as it is about paperwork. Artists have repeatedly complained when their music is used in explicitly political contexts they do not support. Even when licences are in place, they have limited tools to prevent it. The latest backlash simply picks up that thread and runs it through the lens of Trump's heavily branded 'America 250' festivities.

Delayed Trump Speech Overshadowed By Music Row

The fireworks controversy bubbled up around a speech that was itself beset by problems. Trump's address, linked to the coming 250th anniversary of American independence, started hours late after storms swept along the East Coast and forced organisers to pause the schedule.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social while the weather rolled through, Trump tried to spin the delay as a positive. 'Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting!' he wrote, adding that he would wait 'no matter what' time the show could begin. 'Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the 'what' usually turns out to be a good thing,' he told followers.

Trump delivered a familiar historical narrative, touching on the Revolutionary War, the Lewis and Clark expedition, the Second World War and the space race, while being periodically interrupted by chants of 'USA, USA' from the crowd.

One viewer joked that if there were 'a real president' in office, Bon Jovi would have been there in person performing 'Livin' on a Prayer' instead of hearing a military band cover it. Others circled back to the same core complaint: that Trump, even out of office, continues to wrap himself in other people's music, regardless of whether those artists want him there.

There has been no public statement from Chicago, Journey, Bon Jovi or Prince's estate confirming whether they intend to investigate or challenge the America 250 use of their songs. Without that, the row remains exactly where it began, in the uneasy gap between what the law may technically allow and what artists believe their work should stand for.