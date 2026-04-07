Acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann has unveiled a cinematic time capsule that proves the world has not yet seen everything from the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Following its high-profile premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the documentary-concert hybrid EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert is now reaching a global audience.

The film features a wealth of unseen Elvis footage rescued from deep-storage vaults, offering a raw, intimate look at the performer at his creative peak. After a successful Elvis Presley IMAX release in February 2026, the project has transitioned to digital platforms, allowing fans to experience the King's stage presence from home. This Baz Luhrmann Elvis documentary serves as both a technical marvel and a deeply personal narrative of an icon who continues to dominate global music culture.

A Unique Cinematic Experience

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival before receiving a worldwide theatrical release, with a one‑week exclusive IMAX engagement on 20 February and a wider cinema rollout from 27 February 2026.

The documentary‑concert hybrid is unlike traditional music films: it blends revitalised archival footage from Presley's legendary Vegas runs in the early 1970s with rare 16mm and 8mm clips from the Graceland archives, alongside rediscovered audio of Presley reflecting on his life and art.

Rather than relying solely on narration or talking‑head testimony, the film lets Presley's own voice guide the narrative, creating a powerful and personal experience for viewers that feels both immediate and deeply reflective.

Vaults Unearthed: Restoring Lost Footage

Elvis Presley ya está en todos los cines. Etiqueta a tu amigx con quien vas a cantar Burning Love y todos los hits del Rey. Porque EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert no se ve solo... se canta en compañía. 👑🎤 #EPiCPelícula #Elvis #EPiCMovie #ElvisPresley #BazLuhrmann pic.twitter.com/jmum0p11jS — Universal Pictures México (@UniversalMX) February 26, 2026

The genesis of EPiC lies in extensive archival research carried out during the making of Luhrmann's 2022 biopic Elvis. While exploring the Warner Bros. film vaults, including reels stored deep in Kansas salt mines, researchers uncovered 68 boxes of previously unseen 35mm and 8mm footage, some dating back to concerts in Hawaii in 1957 and extensive material from Presley's Las Vegas shows.

Much of this footage was silent and incomplete when first discovered. Over two years, Luhrmann and his team painstakingly restored the visuals and synced them with complementary audio sources. The result is a tapestry of moments that captures both Presley's commanding stage presence and quieter, unguarded off‑stage scenes, offering fresh insight into his artistry and charisma.

More Than a Concert Film

Critics have noted that EPiC defies easy classification. It isn't simply a documentary nor a standard concert film; instead, it inhabits a hybrid space that feels cinematic, performative, and deeply nostalgic. The rare clips include sequences of Presley singing classics such as 'That's All Right', 'In the Ghetto', and 'Suspicious Minds', restored to astonishing clarity thanks to the technical efforts of film archivists and sound editors.

Audience reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the film for evoking the energy and spectacle of Presley's live performances. According to review aggregators and viewer surveys, EPiC has scored impressively among critics and audiences alike, with many comparing the experience to being front‑row at a historic show.

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Stream Home or Theatre Version

For those who missed the theatrical run, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert is now available to purchase or rent on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home, with prices typically around $24.99 to buy or $19.99 to rent.

There is also anticipation that the film will arrive on subscription streaming services such as Hulu later in the year, as part of wider distribution deals, potentially broadening access to audiences worldwide.

A Soundtrack to Match

Complementing the visual spectacle is an official soundtrack praised for its breadth and vitality. Featuring remixes and medleys of Presley's most beloved songs alongside rare live recordings, the album captures the electric energy of his 1970s performances and offers fans a sonic immersion into one of the most dynamic phases of his career.

The soundtrack's release alongside the film has also reinvigorated Presley's presence on music charts, with tracks from EPiC gaining renewed popularity decades after they were first recorded.

Legacy and Impact

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert stands as a testament to Presley's enduring legacy and Luhrmann's creative ambition. By bringing previously unseen material to the screen and placing Presley's own voice at the centre of his story, the film not only celebrates his dazzling performances but also invites audiences to reconsider the depth of his impact on music and culture.

For many fans, the documentary is not just a nostalgic trip but a vivid reminder of why Presley remains one of the most iconic figures in 20th‑century music, his artistry resonating with new generations and old alike.