The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, has reportedly faced significant setbacks, according to an anonymous source speaking to NewsNation. The source claimed authorities rushed 'to judgement', treating the case as if Guthrie had simply wandered off rather than considering a possible criminal element from the start.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue on 31 January. Her family reported her missing the following day, prompting a search that quickly escalated into a criminal inquiry.

Source: Inexperienced Detectives Led Probe

The anonymous source alleged that those on the scene were not tenured homicide detectives and lacked sufficient experience to handle a high-profile disappearance case. The source added that staffing decisions were influenced by personal connections, with friends being installed in key positions.

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'Speaking with some people that actually know the intimate knowledge of this investigation, they told me that there was a rush to judgement of what was happening at that scene, and it was that Nancy had somehow wandered off,' the source said. 'So they rushed to that judgement, stayed with that judgement, and then ran this investigation as if it were a search and rescue issue, as opposed to a possible criminal issue.'

Morale within the Pima County Sheriff's Office is reportedly low, the source said, citing concerns about leadership under Sheriff Chris Nanos. The source emphasised that the rank and file still want Nancy to be found safely and remain supportive of her family.

Case Shows No Direct Suspects

The source also indicated that, at present, there are no direct suspects in the case. 'The people I've talked to that are still in the know on this investigation tell me that there's no direct suspect right now. No name on the table,' the source said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office declined to comment further when contacted by Entertainment Weekly. A spokesperson confirmed that 'the sheriff is not holding media availability and there is no additional information to provide at this time.'

Sheriff Nanos previously told CBS News that he believed Nancy Guthrie had been abducted. 'She didn't walk from there,' he said on 2 February. 'She didn't go willingly.' Nanos also noted that Guthrie required daily medication and had limited mobility.

Family Efforts and Public Attention

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has drawn significant media attention, partly due to her daughter Savannah Guthrie, a co-anchor on NBC's Today show. Savannah Guthrie took a leave of absence to focus on her mother's case but announced she would return to the programme on 6 April.

The Guthrie family has actively participated in efforts to locate Nancy, offering a ransom for information in the weeks following her disappearance. Savannah Guthrie spoke to Hoda Kotb on Today, describing the emotional difficulty of returning to a workplace that is 'such a place of joy and lightness' while navigating the ongoing search for her mother.

Timeline of Key Developments

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Tucson, Arizona, on 31 January. Her family reported her missing on 1 February, prompting a search by local authorities.

In the days following her disappearance, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos suggested that Guthrie may have been abducted, noting she required daily medication and had limited mobility. The area surrounding her home was subsequently declared a crime scene, and her family offered a financial reward for information regarding her whereabouts.

On 2 April, NewsNation previewed a forthcoming report detailing alleged mishandling of the investigation. Law enforcement has continued to emphasise that the search for Nancy Guthrie remains active, while questions regarding the conduct of the investigation have been raised by anonymous sources.