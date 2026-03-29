Nancy Guthrie, the 84‑year‑old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has now been missing for 56 days from her Tucson‑area home, as the FBI examines what TMZ has described as a 'highly sophisticated' cryptocurrency ransom demand worth roughly £4.7 million. US authorities continue to state that Nancy is believed to have been taken against her will on 1 February from her house in the Catalina Foothills, just north of Tucson.

The news came after a week in which the family stepped back into the public eye, with Savannah giving her first televised interview about her mother's disappearance and confirming she will return to Today on 6 April. It is the eighth week since Nancy was reported missing, after she failed to appear at church the morning after she vanished. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department say the case remains an active kidnapping investigation, though they have released few specifics about leads or suspects.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Abductor Likely Wanted Her To Open Door, FBI Profiler Ann Burgess Claims Nancy Guthrie Abductor Likely Wanted Her To Open Door, FBI Profiler Ann Burgess Claims

FBI Examines 'Highly Sophisticated' Nancy Guthrie Ransom Email

For context, celebrity site TMZ said it had received a new ransom email in recent days, which it passed to federal agents. According to TMZ's account, the anonymous sender demanded a dollar amount similar to a previous request of $6 million, to be paid in cryptocurrency, and included graphic threats about what would happen if the ransom was not met. Investigators have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the message or any link between the two emails, and there has been no official indication that the family has engaged with the demands.

Nothing about the reported ransom has been independently verified by law enforcement, and there has been no confirmation that the sender is actually connected to the abduction. Until the FBI comments directly, any claims about negotiations, timelines, or the identity of the writer should be treated with caution.

What has been confirmed is that the FBI has pulled data and images from three cameras on Nancy Guthrie's property. Fox News reported that the new photos do not show anything investigators currently consider suspicious, and agents do not intend to release them publicly. Detectives have also been combing through private security footage from the surrounding area, asking anyone within a two‑mile radius of the Guthrie home to share any video from 1 January to 2 February that they regard as 'out of the ordinary or important.'

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously warned that whoever is responsible for taking Nancy could pose an ongoing danger. He told local station KOLD that investigators are looking into whether something may have occurred in the weeks before Nancy vanished, suggesting the possibility of planning or surveillance ahead of the abduction, though he did not spell out what triggered that line of inquiry.

Family's Public Plea And Scrutiny Over Nancy Guthrie Investigation

The family, clearly exhausted, has tried to turn their public profile into leverage. In a statement released on 21 March, they urged Tucson residents to revisit anything they saw, heard, or captured on devices around the time Nancy Guthrie disappeared. 'No detail is too small. It may be the key,' the statement read, asking for footage, texts, observations, or conversations that might seem trivial but could add a missing piece.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken more personally about the moment she learnt her mother was gone. In an interview with her co‑host Hoda Kotb that aired on 27 March, she described the 'chaos and disbelief' after her sister phoned from Arizona.

'She said, she's gone,' Savannah recalled. 'She was in a panic. I was in a panic. I'm, like, call 911. She's like, I did. We've called them. They're here. We thought that she must have had, like, some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow, you know, the paramedics had come, because the back doors were propped open, you know, and that didn't make any sense.'

Savannah Guthrie, along with her brother and sister, was seen laying flowers outside her mother's Tucson-area home on Monday. Nancy Guthrie has now been missing for over a month.



LATEST: https://t.co/RYvGbkk2n3 pic.twitter.com/n1IDPZ53zq — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) March 2, 2026

Savannah later posted a photograph of flowers laid outside Nancy's home on Instagram, thanking supporters. 'We feel the love and prayers,' she wrote, adding: 'Please don't stop praying and hoping with us.'

Black gloves found about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home were traced through DNA to a local restaurant employee. That individual is not part of this investigation.

Lab analysis on other DNA evidence remains ongoing. — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) March 4, 2026

Behind the scenes, the investigation has sprawled across multiple leads, not all of them fruitful. The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that DNA found on a glove located just over two miles from Nancy's home was traced to a restaurant employee who works nearby but is unrelated to the case. Other gloves recovered in the wider area are still being tested at a private laboratory in Florida, with no public results so far.

Nancy Guthrie latest 3/3/26 - Annie getting her car back, metal detector search, Ring video under review, still no suspects… New TikTok 👇 https://t.co/7eBDiLfvGi — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) March 4, 2026

Detectives have acknowledged awareness of a damaged utility box near the home, but have not said whether they believe it is tied to the disappearance. They have also walked the neighbourhood door‑to‑door, according to local reports, hunting for witnesses or home‑camera footage that might have been overlooked.

NEW INFO in Guthrie case:



A law enforcement official close to the Guthrie case tells Fox News this afternoon that new photos have been recovered from all three cameras on Nancy Guthrie’s property, as ABC reports.



That includes the front door camera, the driveway, and the… — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) March 13, 2026

Cadaver dogs, initially deployed in the search, are no longer being used. 'They are available if needed in the future,' Sheriff Nanos told Fox News Digital, a careful phrasing that signals neither optimism nor surrender.

🎗️🚨🎗️Good morning from Tucson,



It’s now been five weeks since Nancy Guthrie’s suspected abduction.



A PCSD spokesperson tells me investigators are aware of this damaged utility box around the corner from her home.



“It is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.… https://t.co/GKLBkBgjwU — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) March 8, 2026

The handling of the Nancy Guthrie case has drawn political heat. Amid national attention and local frustration, Nanos is now facing a recall effort, with critics accusing the sheriff's office of missteps and delays. A department spokesperson told Fox News Digital there was no information to suggest a reported home invasion on 15 March was related to Nancy's disappearance, but that assurance has not quietened sceptics.

🔎A PCSD spokesperson tells me the department as no info regarding today's reports of a possible home invasion broadcast over police scanner radio last night — and whether it's connected to the Nancy Guthrie case:



"The codes are different then what our department uses, which… — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) March 16, 2026

Authorities have also had to warn the public about opportunists. The sheriff's office issued a blunt statement that there is no official GoFundMe or fundraising effort tied to the Guthrie investigation, after bogus appeals surfaced online.

I hope it’s Nancy but then I hope it’s not☹️ — Marciabrady (@Marciab29663518) March 28, 2026

On Saturday, police in Scottsdale, some 115 miles from Tucson, moved quickly to stamp out speculation after a woman's body was pulled from a canal, saying there was 'no apparent connection' to the Nancy Guthrie case. For a family clinging to fragments of information and an investigation spread across possible clues, such qualified denials are, for now, as much clarity as they get.