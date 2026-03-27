Savannah Guthrie has admitted she fears her own celebrity status may have played a role in the disappearance of her mother Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home on 1 February.

Speaking through tears, the 54-year-old anchor said the possibility was raised in a painful conversation with her brother Camron and admitted it was a thought she had already been carrying on her own.

Savannah Guthrie's Fame, Guilt And The Nancy Guthrie Investigation

The news came after Savannah, 54, used her own programme to speak about the case in more personal terms than before.

In a tearful sit‑down with her co‑host Hoda Kotb on the Thursday 26 March broadcast of Today, she recounted how her brother Camron, who has worked in military intelligence, responded when she asked whether her high‑profile career could have made their mother a target.

'I said, "Do you think [it was] because of me?" And he said, "I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe",' she recalled, breaking down as she spoke.

Savannah went on to say she had already suspected as much, even if no one can yet prove it. 'I hope not. I mean, we still don't know. Honestly, we don't know anything,' she told Kotb, before suggesting that a kidnapper might have assumed Nancy was wealthy simply because of her connection to television.

'So, I don't know that it's because she's my mum and somebody thought, "Oh, that girl, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck." That would make sense, but we don't know.'

There is, as of this reporting, no confirmed evidence that Nancy was taken because she was the mother of a US morning show host, and no law‑enforcement official quoted so far has endorsed that theory on the record.

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In the same interview, the Today co‑anchor described the weight of that guilt in agonisingly direct terms.

'It's just too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it's because of me,' she said. 'I have to say, "I'm so sorry, Mummy. I'm so sorry." I'm sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother‑in‑law. I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry. If it is me, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry.'

Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Toll, And The Nancy Guthrie Timeline

Savannah has also been blunt about the emotional toll. 'Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. ... It is unbearable,' she said on Today.

She described waking up 'every night in the middle of the night' and, in the darkness, imagining her mother's fear. 'In the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable. She needs to come home now.'

Friends of the broadcaster have reportedly been 'so worried' about her state of mind as she continues to front a high‑profile morning show while publicly begging for her mother's return.

Videos shared online have shown the family visiting a small memorial for Nancy outside the Arizona home.

Meanwhile, the basic outline of the disappearance is stark. Nancy was reported missing on 1 February. Investigators believe she was taken around 2.30 a.m., based largely on the moment her pacemaker disconnected from her phone, which remained in the house. About 45 minutes before that, a masked individual was seen on her porch, apparently meddling with the doorbell camera. Later that day, deputies found blood outside the property, later confirmed to be hers.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the case, has described the case as a targeted kidnapping. He has also claimed that police believe they know the motive, though he has declined to say what that motive might be, citing the 'integrity of the investigation'.

With the investigation grinding on and no public breakthrough, the family has turned to money and media. In an emotional Instagram video last month, Savannah acknowledged that her mother 'may be dead' but said relatives were still praying for her 'recovery', announcing that the reward for information leading to Nancy's return had been increased to $1 million (£751,000).