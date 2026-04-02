Fresh questions have been raised in the Nancy Guthrie case after an anonymous source close to the investigation alleged that the law enforcement supervisor first on the scene at Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona, home on 1 February had never previously investigated a homicide. The claim, reported by NewsNation's Brian Entin and echoed in follow-up coverage on 2 April, centres on the earliest hours of an inquiry into the disappearance of Guthrie, 84, whose case remains unsolved.

Guthrie was last seen at her home on 31 January and was reported missing the following day, with authorities later saying they believed she had been kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will. Investigators found drops of blood on the front porch and several gloves around the property, but they were unable to connect DNA evidence or those items to a suspect. The FBI later released surveillance footage showing a masked man at her doorstep on the night she vanished, though officials have disclosed little else in public.

Early Missteps in the Guthrie Probe

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The latest allegation lands in a case that has already become a test of confidence in the Pima County Sheriff's Department. According to the anonymous insider, the first officers dispatched to Guthrie's home were not seasoned homicide detectives and lacked the experience such a case demanded. 'The people who were there on the scene were not tenured homicide detectives,' the source said, adding that the supervisor, 'from my understanding, never investigated a homicide before being installed as the supervisor to the homicide unit.'

It is a serious allegation, and for now it remains an unverified account from an unnamed source who said he feared losing his job. The same source claimed the supervisor's appointment owed more to personal ties than merit, casting the department as an 'old boys' club'.

The criticism goes beyond staffing. Sheriff Chris Nanos has been accused of failing to deploy a search and rescue aircraft in the crucial early hours, leaving a thermal imaging plane grounded for several hours as time slipped away in the Arizona desert. Questions have also been raised over the handling of the scene at Guthrie's Tucson home, which Nanos later said he may have released too early, fuelling concerns that evidence could have been lost or contaminated.

Mounting Strain on the Sheriff

Nanos has shown little appetite for second-guessing. He said he had 'no regrets' about his team's decisions and dismissed crime scene criticism, calling it 'silly'. Investigators are still poring over 'cell tower dumps and analyzing her cell phone', a sign the probe presses on amid fading public patience.

A bleak split runs through the case. Nanos has urged whoever took Guthrie to 'just let her go' and leave her at a clinic or hospital, signalling that he still holds out hope she may be alive. Savannah Guthrie, the Today presenter and Nancy's daughter, has taken a harder line, saying the family accepts that Nancy may no longer be alive and wants answers, along with the return of her body for a Christian burial.

The investigation has produced noise, but not resolution. Two people were briefly apprehended 10 days and 13 days into the search, only to be released without charges after authorities concluded they were not connected to the case. Aaron Cross, president of the Pima County Deputies Organization, told the New York Post, that it is 'a common belief in this agency that this case has become an ego case for Sheriff Nanos'. Nanos is now facing a potential recall over his handling of the kidnapping, the report says.

Another point of friction involves reward money, which in missing person cases can become both practical and political. Savannah Guthrie wanted to announce a substantial reward soon after her mother's disappearance drew national attention, but sources alleged Nanos resisted because a flood of tips might complicate the investigation. Savannah eventually issued the reward 24 days into the search, and last month said she feared her fame and wealth may have played a part in what happened to her mother.

Savannah Guthrie also believes two ransom notes sent to her family were genuine, though no public evidence confirms it. After a two-month absence from Today, she returns on 6 April, warning it may be short-lived.