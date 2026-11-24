The White House has launched an online Thanksgiving game called 'Gobble Getaway', adding a digital diversion to President Donald Trump's annual turkey-pardon tradition.

The annual pardon is a light-hearted pre-Thanksgiving event that spares turkeys from becoming part of the holiday meal.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to take part in the ceremony on Tuesday on the White House South Lawn, according to a USA Today article published on Tuesday, November 24.

How the Gobble Getaway Game Works

In 'Gobble Getaway', players help a turkey evade a chef armed with a net and roasting pan as it races across the South Lawn towards the pardon podium. The game adds an online feature to the annual event, which also includes a public vote, according to the article.

This year's turkeys are named Freedom and Feathers. Both are due to receive a reprieve, although only one will get the in-person ceremonial honour from Trump.

The public can vote on the White House website's Thanksgiving page to decide which bird gets that appearance, according to the outlet.

The two birds are natives of West Virginia and will live out their days at Texas A&M University. They arrived in Washington on Sunday, while the turkey not selected for the White House appearance will provide 'moral support' for the other bird.

Christy Puffenbarger, chairwoman of the National Turkey Federation, welcomed the pair at a press conference on Monday.

'Please welcome Freedom and Feathers ... both turkeys will receive a pardon. So we can't wait for them to represent turkey farmers everywhere at the White House,' she said.

Donald Trump will pardon one turkey in person, while the other will remain behind to provide 'moral support' for its companion, according to a Washington Examiner article published Tuesday, November 23.

Presidential Turkey Pardons Date Back Decades

The White House says Tuesday's event will be the 79th turkey pardoning. The National Turkey Federation's annual presentation of a holiday turkey to a president began in 1947, when it presented one to Harry Truman.

The presidential pardon itself did not become an annual event until George H W Bush's administration in 1989. The White House Historical Association traces an early presidential reprieve to Abraham Lincoln's administration.

Lincoln spared a bird intended for Christmas dinner after his son Tad intervened on its behalf. Later examples included Dwight Eisenhower feeding a cranberry to a speckled turkey in 1954.

In 1963, John F Kennedy pardoned a turkey wearing a sign that read, 'Good Eating, Mr. President', just days before he was fatally shot in Texas.

Joe Biden also used wordplay at the 2024 ceremony, when he pardoned Peach and Blossom, who came from a farm in Minnesota. Peach, Biden said, 'lives by the motto, "Keep calm and gobble on."'

Blossom has a different motto: 'No fowl play. Just Minnesota nice.'

Trump's 2025 Pardon Included a Dig at Democrats

The ceremony took on a political note in 2025, the first year of Trump's second term. After sparing the turkeys, Trump said they should be named Chuck and Nancy, after Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

'I would never pardon those people,' Trump said at the time.