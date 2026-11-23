Donald Trump came close to firing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after Lutnick acknowledged visiting Jeffrey Epstein's private island, but stopped discussing replacing him after Lutnick donated $25 million (£19.1 million) to Trump's planned presidential library, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal describes Lutnick as the 'ultimate survivor' of the Trump administration, despite mounting criticism from inside his own party.

On the Chopping Block

Trump came close to ousting Lutnick earlier this year after the commerce secretary acknowledged visiting Epstein's private island, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lutnick reportedly donated $25 million (£19.1 million) to Trump's planned presidential library in Florida. Trump subsequently 'stopped talking about replacing' him, according to the WSJ, as summarised by The Independent. The reporting does not establish that the donation was a condition of Lutnick keeping his job. The gift was previously reported in the book Regime Change.

The report does not say exactly when the donation was made.

Lutnick's past association with Epstein came under renewed scrutiny in February, when he told senators that he had lunch on Epstein's island in 2012 during a family holiday. The account differed from his earlier claim on a podcast that he had cut off contact with Epstein. There is no suggestion that Lutnick was involved in Epstein's crimes. 'I have done absolutely nothing wrong,' he told senators.

Liberated After Wiles

The WSJ also describes how Lutnick's position changed after Trump replaced chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller earlier this month, Raw Story reported.

According to the WSJ, Wiles had kept Lutnick on a tight leash and wanted advance notice before he spoke publicly about policy. After her exit, Lutnick reportedly 'seemed liberated' and told associates: 'I'm not going anywhere.'

According to the report, Lutnick sometimes meets Trump at the White House after staff have left for the day. Trump reportedly gives him directives there without other senior advisers knowing.

Critics Inside the GOP

Lutnick has faced fresh pressure over Commerce's handling of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company suspected of diverting NVIDIA chips to China in breach of US export controls.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who is retiring from the Senate, said Lutnick 'needs to be replaced with somebody who can perform better for the president'.

Rep. Richard Neal and Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrats on the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees, have also written to him demanding answers. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana was equally blunt, saying the Commerce Department is 'either incompetent, or they knew about it'.

Commerce and the Justice Department have said Commerce began investigating Megaspeed in 2024, before Lutnick took office, and that US agents and Singaporean police inspected the company in June 2025, The Epoch Times reported.

The White House has stood by him. An official said Trump 'maintains complete confidence' in Lutnick, and the president praised him at a press conference on Friday for doing a 'very good job'.

Aides cautioned, however, that Trump could still change his mind, according to the WSJ.

The report also comes amid speculation about Lutnick's standing. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci claimed last week, without providing evidence, that Lutnick had 'leverage' over Trump, AlterNet reported. The WSJ's account describes the library donation and Lutnick's access to the president, but does not suggest he holds compromising information.