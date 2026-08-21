Michael Cohen ended a remarkably friendly interview with Donald Trump by singing along to 'Reunited', marking a dramatic public reconciliation between the president and the former lawyer who once helped secure his criminal conviction.

The conversation was the pair's first extended public exchange in approximately eight years. Cohen repeatedly addressed Trump as 'boss' during the interview and said they had forgiven each other following years of courtroom testimony, personal insults and political attacks.

Hours after recording the programme, Cohen confirmed that he had resubmitted an application asking Trump to pardon his federal convictions. The White House had not announced a decision, and Trump made no public commitment to grant clemency during the portion of the interview broadcast on Thursday.

Former Enemies Reunite on Radio

Trump appeared on Cohen's programme on New York station 77 WABC, where approximately 15 minutes of their conversation were broadcast on 20 August. The full interview was scheduled to air on Sunday.

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Cohen introduced the exchange by discussing forgiveness and his decision to stop allowing the pair's bitter history to dictate their relationship. He said their years of public conflict did not erase the 15 years they had previously spent as close associates.

The programme opened with War's 'Why Can't We Be Friends?' and ended with Peaches & Herb's 1978 hit 'Reunited'. Cohen appeared to sing along to the closing lyrics as he promoted the longer version of the interview.

The light-hearted conclusion stood in sharp contrast to years of hostility between the two men. Trump had previously branded Cohen a liar and a 'rat', while Cohen called his former employer a conman and compared him to a criminal organisation leader.

Trump Praises Cohen for Recanting Claims

During the conversation, Trump praised Cohen for saying that he had felt pressured by prosecutors while cooperating in investigations involving the president.

Trump told his former lawyer that authorities had 'weaponised' him. Cohen agreed with the president's characterisation and suggested they had both been targeted by the justice system.

Cohen also reminded Trump of the years he spent defending him on television during the 2016 presidential campaign. At one point, he nostalgically asked whether Trump remembered having him by his side.

The interview included little direct confrontation over Cohen's past testimony. Cohen instead allowed Trump to discuss Iran, Israel, immigration and the approaching midterm elections while offering few challenges to the president's claims.

Cohen Resubmits Pardon Application

Cohen told CNN that he had formally sent another pardon application to the White House. He said an earlier request made during Joe Biden's presidency did not result in clemency, prompting him to revise the cover letter and submit it to Trump.

He planned to contact the Department of Justice to confirm that officials had received the application. Cohen has previously said a pardon would make it easier for him to work in property and access financial services.

Trump has the constitutional authority to pardon federal offences. However, a pardon would not automatically erase Cohen's convictions from the public record or overturn any separate state-level legal consequences.

From Trump Fixer to Key Witness

Cohen worked as Trump's personal lawyer and fixer for years before their relationship collapsed during federal investigations in 2018.

He pleaded guilty to offences including campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress. The charges included his role in arranging payments during the 2016 election to prevent women from speaking publicly about alleged relationships with Trump.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison and later completed part of the punishment in home confinement. He was also disbarred in New York.

He subsequently became a central witness in Trump's 2024 criminal trial over the concealment of a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Cohen later criticised how prosecutors handled the cases and claimed that he had felt pressured to provide testimony that would help authorities prosecute Trump.

The public reunion now places Cohen among several former Trump allies who have returned to the president's orbit after bitter fallouts. Whether the reconciliation will produce the pardon Cohen wants remains uncertain.