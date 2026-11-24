Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy invoked free speech while responding to Democratic senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's mockery of his opposition to Medicare for All, asking: 'How else would we know who the idiots are?'

El-Sayed wrote on X: 'Moral of the story: Don't take healthcare lessons from a guy whose entire political philosophy is about denying you your basic needs (And maybe don't take math lessons from a guy who spells Kennedy with three Ks).'

Kennedy responded during a Fox News interview released on Tuesday, November 24. El-Sayed had shared Kennedy's appearance on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday, where the Louisiana senator attacked a proposal to put healthcare under federal control.

Moral of the story: Don’t take healthcare lessons from a guy whose entire political philosophy is about denying you your basic needs (And maybe don’t take math lessons from a guy who spells Kennedy with three Ks).



Takes 5 seconds listening to this guy to understand why Trump is… https://t.co/5VcwTiZkZm — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 22, 2026

Kennedy Defends Free Speech After El-Sayed's Post

Kennedy said he did not hate anyone and wanted to work with El-Sayed. He added that he believed in free speech and that the Democratic senator-elect was entitled to his opinion.

'I really like dogs. I care what dogs think, but otherwise, you know, Abdul can say what he wants,' Kennedy said.

El-Sayed wrote: 'Takes 5 seconds listening to this guy to understand why Trump is so willing to work across the aisle.'

On 'Meet the Press,' Kennedy said anyone who believed handing healthcare over to the federal government would make it cheaper was 'too DUMB to live'.

He dismissed the label attached to the proposal: 'I don't care WHAT you call it! Medicare for all, Trump for all. You can call it free KITTENS for all, for all I care!'

Senator Kennedy Repeats His Objection to Medicare for All

In the Fox interview, Kennedy said Medicare for All was Senator Bernie Sanders' programme and would displace existing coverage. He said he had tried to see Sanders' point of view, but added: 'I just can't get my head that far up my rear end.'

He argued it would get rid of Medicare, Medicaid, the Obamacare exchanges and private insurance.

Kennedy said about 200 million Americans receive insurance through employers and would have to give it up under the system he described. During 'Meet the Press,' he argued: 'The government can't even deliver the mail.'

'I'm just not going to support taking away people's Medicare and taking away their Medicaid and taking away people's insurance that they get through their employer,' he said.

The Fox host also said 28 million Americans had no form of health insurance 16.5 years after Obamacare became law.

Kennedy said: 'I want cheaper healthcare. I want better healthcare.'

He also challenged the promise of free healthcare, arguing that the programme would still need to be financed. He put its annual cost at $3.5 trillion (£2.625 trillion), stressing that the figure was three and a half trillion dollars, not billion.

John Kennedy Warns of Tax and Business Costs

Kennedy said Sanders' plan would raise the money by increasing taxes on businesses. He claimed businesses currently pay about $1 trillion (£750 billion) a year in taxes and that the proposed increase would add $3.5 trillion (£2.625 trillion) to their tax burden.

He argued companies would either go bankrupt or raise their prices, potentially fuelling inflation.

Kennedy forecast that inflation could reach 10%, 15% or 20%, offering those figures as a prediction rather than an established outcome.

'I just don't think Bernie and Abdul have really thought it through,' he said. 'It sounds good on the campaign trail, but I don't think they've thought it through.'

President Donald Trump has also proposed replacing Obamacare by giving people money directly to buy their own insurance.

Responding to Kennedy's cost argument, the Fox host said: 'That doesn't sound very affordable, Senator. They ran on affordability. What you're describing doesn't sound very affordable.'