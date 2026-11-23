Donald Trump's family has earned at least $635 million (£485 million) from his meme coin, Reuters reported, citing the US president's June 2026 financial disclosure. The token was worth less than $1 (£0.76) ahead of his third dinner for holders, scheduled for 22 November 2026 in Sterling, Virginia.

In May 2025, 220 holders competed for places at the first dinner. The wallets listed for that event held $148 million (£113 million) in tokens between them. For the November gala at Trump National, the president's country club outside Washington, DC, the total on the public leaderboard was $8.6 million (£6.57 million).

The totals measure the market value of the listed holdings, leaving open how much entrants originally paid for their tokens.

Foreign Links on the Meme Coin Leaderboard

Public Citizen, a non-partisan consumer advocacy group, traced more than half the wallets on the November list directly to cryptocurrency exchanges that bar US-based users. The group's analysis of blockchain data pointed to possible foreign participation. Those links alone do not establish the nationality of any individual holder.

Organisers reported that 185 wallets had qualified for dinner with the president. When the contest closed on 16 November, the $TRUMP coin club's website listed 130. Both the reported value of the holdings and Public Citizen's analysis cover those 130 publicly listed wallets.

What Meme Coin Holders Were Offered

The $TRUMP token once traded at about $75 (£57.30). The top seat at the May 2025 dinner went to a holder whose tokens were worth $18.5 million (£14.1 million) on a time-weighted basis. That holding alone exceeded the value of all the $TRUMP tokens on November's public leaderboard.

For the latest contest, the organisers ranked entrants by how many tokens they held and for how long between 5 October and 16 November. Wallets with the same balance on the closing day could therefore finish in different places.

The contest website promised the top 29 a VIP reception with the president and a gift bag of Trump merchandise. The four highest-ranked holders were also eligible for an 18-carat gold Trump-branded watch, provided they held at least one million $TRUMP tokens.

Family Earnings Beyond the Meme Coin

Through April 2026, the family had earned at least $2.3 billion (£1.76 billion) from its four main crypto ventures, including the meme coin. Trump also owned a stake in a fifth crypto-linked business, Trump Media & Technology Group. In November his shares in that company were worth about $430 million (£329 million).

The family's other crypto-linked shares and ventures had also fallen to record lows by 22 November. A separate Reuters analysis put outside investors' combined losses across all five projects at more than $5 billion (£3.82 billion).

'Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,' White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the news agency earlier in 2026. 'President Trump proudly made the United States ⁠the crypto capital of the world through executive actions.'

After their party's gains in the midterm elections, Democratic leaders in the House and Senate pledged to investigate what they described as unprecedented conflicts of interest in the family's business dealings during Trump's presidency. They also plan to pursue legislation to prohibit such activities.