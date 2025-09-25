Jessica Sanchez has officially been crowned the winner of America's Got Talent Season 20, delivering powerhouse vocals even while nine months pregnant.

The 30-year-old singer beat out the competition in a dramatic finale, earning the $1 million prize and a headline slot at AGT Live in Las Vegas. 'This has been 20 years in the making for me. This would mean everything,' Sanchez said moments before host Terry Crews announced her victory.

Meanwhile, her crowning victory and winning performance have attracted newfound attention to her personal life, with many wishing to know more about the singer.

Who Is Jessica Sanchez?

Born Jessica Elizabeth Sanchez in Chula Vista, California and raised in Eastlake, Sanchez comes from a Filipino and Mexican American background. She began her career as a child performer, auditioning for America's Got Talent in 2006 at the age of 10.

Sanchez first rose to national fame in 2012 as the runner-up on American Idol Season 11. Her soulful voice and versatility earned her a dedicated fan base and industry recognition.

She went on to release her debut album, Me, You & the Music (2014), which landed on the Billboard charts, and has since built a strong streaming presence with over 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Popular tracks include A Whole New World, This Love, and Two Lines.

Sanchez has also performed at major events, including the National Memorial Day Concert, the Democratic National Convention, and numerous sporting and award shows.

Jessica Sanchez's Family and Husband

Sanchez has been married since 2021 to Rickie Gallardo, a lighting technician. The singer revealed that she met him in 2017 during one of her concerts, when Gallardo, who had been helping with stage lights, famously sent her a video declaring, 'I'm gonna marry you one day.'

The pair is now expecting their first child. On Instagram, Sanchez revealed in September that she had entered her ninth month of pregnancy, sharing, 'My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the love and kind words that have been pouring in. I never imagined I'd be spending these final weeks of pregnancy away from home, in the middle of such an exciting competition.'

Reports suggest that her due date is expected in early to mid-October 2025, meaning her child's birth will come just weeks after her AGT victory.

Finale Performance and Career Beyond AGT

In the Season 20 finale, Sanchez wowed the judges and audience with a stirring cover of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Die With a Smile. The performance brought the crowd to its feet and sealed her win.

However, beyond her runs on AGT and American Idol, Sanchez also appeared on the hit TV series Glee in 2013. She has lent her voice to international events, including the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 soundtrack and film projects like The Clash.

In a recent interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Sanchez reflected on the challenges of navigating the music industry as a Filipino American woman, 'I didn't want to sell out and put a mask on. I immersed myself in family and faith ... I feel like it's okay not to win the approval of everybody.'

Nearly two decades after her AGT debut, Sanchez's journey came full circle. From a 10-year-old contestant to a history-making winner performing while nine months pregnant.

With her AGT Season 20 win, Sanchez is set to join the prestigious lineup of performers at AGT Live in Las Vegas, in addition to releasing new music. Meanwhile, fans are also eagerly following her personal milestone as she prepares to become a mother.