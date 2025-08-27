In August 2025, South Korean actress Song Da-eun briefly shared, then deleted, a TikTok Story that appeared to show BTS singer Jimin visiting her home. The clip quickly circulated online, reigniting speculation about a possible romantic connection and prompting a wave of intense reactions from fans.

The short video sparked renewed scrutiny of Song's career, her social media activity, and the blurred line between personal content and public consumption. While some viewers expressed excitement over the potential romance, others reacted with hostility, reflecting the global reach and influence of BTS's fanbase, known as ARMY.

Background and Career

Song Da-eun, born on 14 June 1991, is a South Korean actress and television personality. She made her acting debut in Park Chan-wook's acclaimed film The Handmaiden (2016) and has since appeared in television dramas including The Golden Spoon, Once Again, Hold My Hand, and More Than Friends.

She gained wider recognition in 2018 through her participation in the reality dating series Heart Signal 2, a show that has launched several contestants into public prominence, KbizoOm reported. This exposure helped establish her as both a rising actress and a familiar face within the entertainment industry.

Rumours and Online Reaction

Speculation about Song Da-eun's connection to Jimin began circulating in mid-2023. Fans pointed to photographs showing similar accessories, shared locations and overlapping details on social media, which fuelled theories that the pair were romantically linked. Online forums such as Nate Pann carried many of the early discussions, with posts later spreading more widely across platforms.

Song denied the rumours in an Instagram story, calling the claims 'ridiculous' and asking fans to stop linking her name with Jimin's. Despite this, controversy resurfaced in May 2024 when she posted an image of two earbud cases marked with the names 'Daeun' and 'Jimin', EditorJi reported. The photo was criticised by netizens as an attempt to draw attention, with commentators accusing her of courting speculation.

Song Daeun on TikTok posted a video of her welcoming Jimin of BTS back home at their Hannam91 apartment. pic.twitter.com/IOIOGT4hDV — JiminxDaeun (@daeunie_20) August 26, 2025

The August 2025 TikTok Video

On 27 August 2025, Song shared a TikTok Story that appeared to show a man resembling Jimin inside her home. The video was deleted almost immediately but not before screenshots spread rapidly online. While some fans expressed excitement at the possibility of a romance, others reacted with hostility.

Members of BTS's fanbase, known collectively as ARMY, voiced anger on social media. Some accused Song of deliberately provoking attention, while others engaged in more severe forms of online harassment. The incident triggered wider discussions about the ethics of sharing private material and the difficulties idols face in balancing personal lives with the demands of global fame.

I believe they dated a few years back but he dumped her bc she kept invading his privacy by posting them online. This video is also old bc he isn’t this slim anymore after the military — ˚₊‧𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓲ᵐᵘˢᵉ‧₊˚ (@km_pjjk) August 26, 2025

She must've been already dumped by jimin that's why she's acting like this. A loser ex gf. No real gf in their right mind will ruin his bf career. Jimin i feel sorry for u, u chose the wrong girl to love. — lilibloom (@lilibloomers) August 26, 2025

isn't it an invasion of privacy for her to post pictures of him? even if they are really dating why would she do this, it affects him a lot — ★ (@jungg_minn07) August 27, 2025

Navigating Fame and Scrutiny

Song Da-eun, now 34, remains best known for her television appearances, particularly Heart Signal 2. She has continued to deny any romantic relationship with Jimin, but her online activity has repeatedly reignited debate.

The recent TikTok incident illustrates the volatility of celebrity culture, where even brief posts can spark global reactions. For Song, it has meant renewed scrutiny and a reminder of the challenges that come with being linked to one of the world's most famous performers. More broadly, it highlights the blurred boundaries between private lives and public consumption in South Korea's entertainment industry.