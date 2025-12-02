Double-platinum rapper Toosii is stepping back into athletics after announcing that he will play Division I football for Syracuse — his birthplace — in a move that has stunned both hip-hop fans and college sports followers.

The news was first confirmed after the artist, born Nau'Jour Grainger, posted his commitment on social media, saying: 'When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God... Cuse I'm coming home.'

Syracuse.com later reported that Grainger had officially committed to head coach Fran Brown after visiting the programme earlier this year.

On X, he emphasised his ambition: 'I'm chasing history. First multi-platinum recording artist to go back to school and play DIVISION I football.'

I’m thankful for a shot at life. Lord as long as you bless me with the gift of life may I follow the path you have laid out for me 🙏🏽. They told me 2 things wasn’t possible but I know a man who handles ALL things. #ᴛʀᴜsᴛᴛʜᴇᴘʀᴏᴄᴇss pic.twitter.com/KpkY4LwOKy — Toosii (@toosii2x) November 11, 2025

The Syracuse-born star with a billion-stream rise

Born in Syracuse, New York, Grainger spent his childhood in Central New York before his family moved to Raleigh, North Carolina at age 12. It was in Raleigh's underground music scene that he developed his sound — melodic, autobiographical and emotionally charged — eventually signing his first label deal after early tracks like 'Red Lights' went viral.

In a 2021 interview with GQ, he recalled being booed off stage at an A Boogie concert when he was 16 — a moment he says fuelled his drive rather than crushed it. 'I love when people doubt me,' he said, adding that the experience convinced him he could succeed as an artist.

Toosii has since accumulated more than one billion streams, millions of social media followers, and collaborations with DaBaby and Summer Walker. His albums 'Poetic Pain' and 'Thank You For Believing' helped solidify him as one of rap's most emotionally expressive Gen-Z voices.

But before the fame, Toosii had another passion: football.

In high school, he played competitively in North Carolina and, by his own account, regularly weighed up whether he was better suited to sports or music. 'I used to play football and we would always win... but I found out I was better at music,' he told GQ.

Now, he is preparing to revisit the sport he once left behind.

A Surprising Comeback

In recent months, Grainger has been training at North Carolina State's athletic facilities to return to football shape, according to Syracuse.com. He also attended recruitment visits at Maryland and Syracuse.

The rapper has repeatedly framed his athletic return as an act of faith. In a recent post, he wrote: 'Lord as long as you bless me with the gift of life may I follow the path you have laid out for me. They told me 2 things wasn't possible but I know a man who handles ALL things'

He followed the announcement with a message to young fans: 'For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality... no one can stop it not even the devil.'

Syracuse, meanwhile, gains not only a committed athlete but a hometown success story returning to the place where it began.

Whether Toosii ultimately becomes a significant contributor on the field remains to be seen — but in classic Toosii fashion, he is doing it loudly, publicly and with absolute conviction.