Will Smith is facing a new sexual battery lawsuit after his former associate Bilaal Salaam accused the actor of grabbing his penis and making suggestive noises at a Hollywood party in 2019. The allegations, contained in a complaint obtained by TMZ on 17 November 2026, have been firmly denied by Smith's legal team.

The lawsuit concerns an alleged encounter following the premiere of Smith's Disney film Aladdin. Salaam claims the incident happened at an after-party attended by the actor and other guests. His account describes an uncomfortable interaction that allegedly escalated into unwanted physical contact.

Will Smith Lawsuit Details Include Disturbing Party Allegations

According to the complaint, Salaam had been filming a video with Smith when the actor commented that his nipples were looking 'shiny' and 'glossy'. Salaam further alleges that Smith began moaning, prompting him to move away and stand alone in a corner.

The former associate claims Smith subsequently approached him and grabbed his penis over his clothing, holding it for approximately 10 seconds. Salaam says he pushed the actor away and loudly objected to the alleged contact.

The complaint further alleges that Smith apologised before approaching Salaam again, this time alongside his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Salaam claims the actor attributed his behaviour to being somewhat intoxicated and pleaded with him not to disclose what had happened.

According to Salaam, Smith expressed concern that people might think he was gay and that the allegations could destroy his career. Salaam says he felt 'ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences'.

Smith's representative offered an unequivocal response. Speaking to TMZ, the actor's lawyer said, 'This claim is false. It never happened.'

The lawyer also accused Salaam of repeatedly making false and sensational claims about Smith and his family, adding that the actor's legal team would continue contesting them in court. The allegations in the new lawsuit remain unproven, and no judicial ruling on the claim has been reported.

Will Smith's History With Bilaal Salaam and Jada

Salaam is not a new figure in the Smith family's orbit. He has previously described himself as a longtime friend of the actor and has made controversial claims about his private life.

In 2023, Salaam alleged that he witnessed Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin. Smith's representatives rejected the account, describing the claims as completely fabricated and unequivocally false. Jada also publicly dismissed the allegations, calling them ridiculous.

The latest complaint arrives amid a separate legal dispute involving Jada. Salaam filed a $3 million (£2.28 million) lawsuit against her in November 2025, alleging that she threatened him at a private birthday gathering for Smith in September 2021. He claimed she warned that he could 'end up missing or catch a bullet' if he continued discussing the family's private affairs.

Pinkett Smith has denied wrongdoing and challenged the claims in court.

Will Smith's Previous Lawsuit Involving Violinist Brian King Joseph

Violinist Brian King Joseph sued Smith and his management company, Treyball Studios Management, Inc., following his involvement in the actor's 2025 Based on a True Story tour.

Joseph alleged that someone entered his Las Vegas hotel room and left unfamiliar belongings, HIV medication and a handwritten note. He claimed he reported the incident to hotel security and tour management before being dismissed from the tour. His complaint accused Smith of grooming him for sexual exploitation and alleged retaliation.

Smith's attorney rejected those allegations as false, baseless and reckless. On 5 May 2026, a California judge sustained Smith's legal challenge to Joseph's original complaint, finding that key allegations were legally insufficient. Joseph was given an opportunity to amend his filing.