A resurfaced interview has landed Jada Pinkett Smith in fresh controversy, more than three years after the infamous 2022 Oscars ceremony. In the clip, the actress said she did not attend the infamous 2022 Oscars ceremony as Will Smith's wife at all.

The remark alone might have passed unnoticed had it not touched on one of Hollywood's most talked-about nights. Instead, it has reignited scrutiny of the couple's marriage and the chaos that unfolded on stage that evening.

Social media users were quick to weigh in, with many questioning how the actress could distance herself from a title she has legally held for decades. The backlash has been swift, pointed and, in some cases, deeply personal.

Why Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Wasn't There as Will's Wife

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The comments originate from an interview Pinkett Smith gave to podcast host Jay Shetty. Though first released in October 2023, the clip has only recently gained traction online, drawing renewed criticism of the 'Girls Trip' star.

In the conversation, Pinkett Smith explained that she and Smith had stopped referring to one another as husband and wife since 2016. She described being caught off guard when someone addressed her as Smith's wife on the night of the ceremony.

'I actually didn't go to the Oscars as Will's wife,' she said. 'And I know for people that's weird. But what was going on behind the scenes? Will and I had been like, we weren't living as husband and wife since 2016.'

She added that she attended in support of Smith regardless of how their relationship was privately defined, saying she came as 'family.'

'I was happy he asked me to go. I was happy he wanted to share that moment with me still. And I was going to be by his side,' she added.

Pinkett Smith has previously revealed that the couple have been separated since 2016, although they have never divorced. However, the resurfaced clip has attracted more than 1.4 million views on X (formerly Twitter), showing that many are still interested in their marriage.

How Social Media Reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith's Comments

Reaction to the resurfaced clip has been largely critical, with many users rejecting the idea that marital status can shift depending on the occasion. One commenter argued that once a couple is legally married, that status does not change based on how someone chooses to present themselves on a given night, adding that the explanation made little sense to them.

Others accused Pinkett Smith of contradiction, pointing out that she remains legally married to Smith despite her comments. 'If you're not his wife, divorce him, don't go to events with him!' one user wrote, framing her attendance as inconsistent with the distinction she drew.

A third commenter expressed disbelief that Pinkett Smith seemed surprised at being referred to as Smith's wife on Oscars night, noting that she was, and remains, his legal spouse. The same user also referenced the joke that sparked the original altercation, writing, 'IT WAS A GI JANE JOKE.'

Across the reactions, a common thread emerged: many users felt the 'family, not wife' explanation sat awkwardly alongside her decades-long legal marriage to Smith, and viewed the distinction as an attempt to distance herself from the events of that night after the fact.

This one of the craziest hos of all time. Surprised that you, Will Smith's legal wife, would be called wife by someone who generally knows you as his wife and doesn't know that you came "as family" and "not as his wife" whatever the fuck that means? Lmao. IT WAS A GI JANE JOKE. — I'm just here for the lmaos (@hereforthelmaos) July 16, 2026

This bitch is so retarded. Once your married, unless divorced, you are always that man's wife. No matter how you're "presenting" that night. Hollywood is full of absolute retards. — MikeyExile $VIPER (@Birfmas132355) July 16, 2026

What a fucked up person ! Delusional in so many ways. If you’re not his wife , divorce him , don’t go to events with him ! Pure narcissism . Put some energy into your crack pot son — JP Finn (@johnfin66137878) July 16, 2026

What Actually Happened at the 2022 Oscars

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Chris Rock joked about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, prompting Smith to walk onto the stage and slap the comedian. Smith then returned to his seat and shouted, 'Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth.'

Smith went on to win the Best Actor award that same night for his role in 'King Richard.' The Academy, however, later issued a statement declaring it 'does not condone violence of any form.'

The Academy banned Smith from attending its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years. The ban does not affect his eligibility for future Academy Award nominations or wins.