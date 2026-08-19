The latest alleged chapters from The Winds of Winter have been circulating across Reddit and 4chan this week, with fans arguing over whether the supposed leak offers a genuine glimpse of George R.R. Martin's long‑delayed novel or a fan's elaborate hoax.

The anonymous posts, which claim to reveal major plot turns for Daenerys, Jon Snow, Bran Stark, Aegon Targaryen and Cersei Lannister, were dissected overnight on YouTube channel A Spork of Ice and Fire, which concluded there is a '99% chance' the material is fake.

After weeks of renewed speculation around The Winds of Winter, as Martin confirmed he is still working on the book in recent interviews, without providing a publication date.

The sixth volume of A Song of Ice and Fire has been pending for more than a decade, and every scrap of information from sample chapters to passing comments about the ending is now being cross‑referenced by readers hungry for clues. Into that vacuum, increasingly sophisticated 'leaks' appear with predictable regularity.

The Winds Of Winter Leak Pits Fandom Against the Evidence

The new The Winds of Winter leak appeared first on 4chan before being reposted across Reddit, where it gained traction due to its level of detail. The text claims to be direct excerpts from as‑yet unpublished chapters, including a widows' bay storyline.

Daenerys supposedly still bogged down in Essos, Jon Snow's return to life and command, an increasingly powerful Bran, and a surging campaign by Aegon Targaryen. It also sketches a scenario in which Cersei abandons King's Landing, raising the stakes for the saga's endgame.

On A Spork of Ice and Fire, the host methodically compares these claims with what readers actually have: Martin's own interviews, confirmed The Winds of Winter sample chapters, and the dense foreshadowing spread across the existing novels.

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The result is not particularly flattering for the leak. Dates do not line up. Character voices feel off. Certain plot beats simply recycle what the HBO adaptation has already done, despite Martin stressing repeatedly that the books will diverge in meaningful ways.

Where the analysis gets more interesting is not in the debunking but in the uncomfortable middle ground it uncovers. Even if this leak is manufactured, parts of it line up suspiciously well with places the story already appears to be heading, particularly around the northern theatre and the political fallout in King's Landing.

According to the breakdown, Jon Snow's 'return' as described in the leak looks like a clumsy mash‑up of book foreshadowing and the television version of his resurrection. There are hints in A Dance with Dragons that Jon's story will not end with the knives in the dark, but the leak reportedly leans heavily on imagery and beats that feel lifted from the show rather than extrapolated from Martin's prose.

By contrast, the supposed material on widows' bay a location and storyline that has been the subject of considerable fan theory reads, at least to some, like a plausible extension of established political tensions and prophetic hints.

The video suggests this could be an example of a hoaxer stumbling into something close to Martin's eventual trajectory by following the same breadcrumbs the author left readers years ago.

What the Winds of Winter Leak Gets Wrong and Accidentally Right

When the leak moves to Essos, it begins to creak. Daenerys is depicted as still largely stuck, spinning her wheels, despite Martin's prior suggestions that The Winds of Winter would open with substantial momentum in her arc.

The channel notes that confirmed sample chapters show Daenerys already on the move and wrestling with decisions that set her on a collision course with Westeros, not stalled in a holding pattern.

Bran's alleged chapters, meanwhile, lean into a kind of omniscient power fantasy that jars with his more careful development in the books. The analysis points out that Martin has always framed magic with limits and costs.

In the leak, Bran seems to slip too easily into the role of all‑seeing puppet‑master, a choice that feels more like fan projection than something grounded in earlier text.

The Aegon Targaryen material gets a slightly kinder reading. There is already meaningful foreshadowing for Aegon's rise in the later novels, and the idea of him gaining momentum while Daenerys is still consolidating elsewhere is not inherently far‑fetched.

Yet even here, specific scenes described in the leak do not match the tone or political nuance readers have come to expect. They hit the right bullet points, the video argues, but lack the messiness and moral ambiguity of Martin's battles.

As for Cersei, the leak imagines her fleeing King's Landing in a way that mirrors some late‑series television beats. A Spork of Ice and Fire underlines that Martin has spoken about Cersei's arc diverging from the show's portrayal, making any one‑to‑one lift from HBO suspect.

The same applies to Stannis and Shireen, whose fates have been a point of contention since the adaptation overtook the books.

Across the board, the conclusion is blunt. The structure, prose and reliance on television canon suggest the new The Winds of Winter leak is almost certainly fabricated, even if a few of its guesses track with where close readers suspect the novels are heading. Nothing has been confirmed by Martin or his publishers, so every detail should be treated with caution.

The oddity is that, in this franchise, a fake can still tell you something true. A decade of interviews, sample chapters and half‑finished threads has left fans able to sketch out credible outcomes on their own. If an anonymous poster can follow that trail closely enough to produce a passable imitation, it is less a sign of inside information than of how much groundwork Martin has already laid in plain sight.