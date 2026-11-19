Ryan Adams, 52, is engaged to musician Kate Farr, 22, after a relationship that began earlier this year, the couple told TMZ on 17 November. They said they became engaged in early October. Adams said he had 'never been happier in my life'. The report did not say where the proposal took place or give a wedding date.

The engagement brings Adams's personal life into focus alongside his music career. The former Whiskeytown frontman has released music for more than two decades, including the solo song 'Come Pick Me Up'.

He was previously married to actress and singer Mandy Moore, who later accused him of emotional abuse. Adams denied allegations made against him in 2019 and issued a public apology the following year.

How Ryan Adams and Kate Farr Met

Adams and Farr met through mutual friends roughly six months ago, according to TMZ. Their friendship developed into a romance, and they decided to marry in early October. Neither has disclosed where the proposal took place, and a ceremony date has not been announced.

Adams described Farr as 'the most fascinating, kindest nerd I've ever met' and called her his best friend. He ended his comments with a toast to love and joked that their photographs together tend to look awkward.

Farr is originally from Ohio and has worked as a writer and producer before moving into music. She relocated to Los Angeles to be with Adams, and the couple now live together there, according to the report.

They are also looking to buy a home in the Midwest, nearer Farr's family in Ohio, TMZ reported. The couple have not announced a purchase or said when they might move. Their stated ages put a 30-year age gap between them, but they did not discuss it in their account to the outlet.

Previous Marriage and Misconduct Allegations

Adams married Moore in 2009. They announced their separation in January 2015 and finalised their divorce in June 2016. In February 2019, Moore and other women spoke to The New York Times about alleged abusive and manipulative behaviour by Adams.

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers was among those interviewed. Moore said Adams's conduct had undermined her career, while other women alleged that opportunities for professional advancement were accompanied by unwanted personal or sexual pressure.

The report also included an account from a woman who said she exchanged sexually explicit messages with Adams when she was underage. His lawyer denied that Adams had knowingly engaged in inappropriate sexual communications with a minor.

The FBI examined the allegation. Page Six reported in January 2021, citing an unnamed source, that the investigation had closed without charges in autumn 2019. That reported outcome did not resolve the separate allegations of abusive behaviour, which Adams disputed.

In July 2020, Adams published a public apology for mistreating people during his life and career, saying: 'All I can say is that I'm sorry.' He did not specifically admit the claims detailed in The New York Times investigation.

Moore later questioned why he had apologised publicly without contacting her privately. TMZ's engagement report did not address the earlier allegations, focusing instead on the couple's relationship and plans for the future.