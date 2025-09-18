Ariel Fulmer has stepped back into the public eye with a candid appearance on the debut episode of Rock Bottom with Ned Fulmer, her estranged husband's new podcast. In a conversation that surprised many, Ariel joined Ned and spoke openly for the first time about the collapse of their marriage. She confirmed that the relationship is over, ending months of speculation among fans.

The episode offered a rare moment of public candour from Ariel, who reflected on her life as a mother, the strain of a high-profile split, and the challenge of navigating private pain under intense scrutiny. The episode has already drawn attention from followers of The Try Guys, the YouTube group that brought Ned Fulmer to prominence.

Background and Life

Ariel Fulmer, née VandeVoorde, married Ned Fulmer in 2012. The pair have two children, Wesley, 7, and Finn, 5. Over the years, Ariel made frequent appearances in Try Guys content, often in light-hearted segments about family and domestic life. For many viewers, her public persona was closely tied to Ned's career rather than her own projects, according to The Sun.

Prior to the scandal, Ariel was seen as a supportive partner and a private, family-focused figure. She occasionally appeared in lifestyle content and interviews but largely avoided the limelight, People reported. That public image shifted abruptly in 2022.

The Cheating Scandal

In September 2022, Ned Fulmer admitted to a consensual extramarital affair with an employee of The Try Guys. His confession came after fans shared photographs that appeared to show him with the colleague in question. The revelation led to his immediate removal from the group's activities.

Ariel recalled on the podcast that she first saw the photographs when fans sent them directly to her. At the time, she mistook the woman in the photo for Ned's sister and described being blindsided when the truth emerged. 'It felt like the floor fell out from under me,' she said. 'I didn't see it coming, and suddenly the private became very public.'

Relationship Status and Co-Parenting

Ariel and Ned Fulmer are now separated and live apart, though they remain focused on raising their children together, according to Cosmopolitan. She explained that while forgiveness has not been granted, the pair are committed to providing stability for Wesley and Finn.

'We're not partners anymore, but we are parents,' Ariel said. 'That has to come first, no matter how complicated the rest is.' She added that they continue to spend time together as a family, including taking their children on a recent trip to Greece.

Despite their separation, no legal documents confirming a divorce have been made public. As of now, there is no indication that proceedings are underway.

Public Perspective and Future

The podcast appearance has sparked widespread reaction online. Many listeners praised Ariel for speaking candidly about her experiences, while others remarked on how different her voice sounded compared with the family-oriented image she once presented in Try Guys videos.

As Rock Bottom with Ned Fulmer continues, it is expected to provide further glimpses into how both parties are handling life after one of YouTube's most public scandals. For Ariel, it marks the first step in shaping her own narrative beyond the controversy. She has made clear that the marriage is finished, forgiveness has not been granted, and co-parenting remains her overriding priority.