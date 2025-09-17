Every April, thousands flock to California's desert for Coachella, not just for the sunshine and Instagram moments, but for music that sets cultural trends for the year ahead. The 2026 festival is stacked with global icons and rising stars, but here's the truth: some of the most unforgettable sets won't be from the headliners. Whether you're chasing high-energy chaos, soulful intimacy, or dance-floor euphoria, these are the 10 artists you cannot miss.

Dua Lipa: Pop's Relentless Innovator

Dua Lipa has become pop royalty, and she's about to prove why again. Her 2025 Radical Optimism world tour grossed over £200 million ($250 million), per Billboard, and her Coachella set will bring that same slick choreography and big hits, with a few surprises tucked in. Think polished pop meets pure festival magic.

Bad Bunny: Turning Coachella Into a Global Party

If anyone can turn the desert into a stadium-sized dance floor, it's Bad Bunny. In 2023, his set pulled one of the largest Coachella crowds ever. Expect reggaeton, trap, political fire, and a performance that will have even the most reluctant dancers moving. He isn't just performing; he's redefining what festival culture looks like on a global scale.

Tyler, the Creator: Expect the Unexpected

Tyler, the Creator thrives on chaos, and audiences love him for it. His shows swing from outrageous comedy to raw vulnerability, stitched together with Grammy-winning beats. You never know what he'll do on stage, and that's exactly the thrill. He's one of the few artists where missing even five minutes means missing a viral moment.

Ice Spice: Hip-Hop's New Queen of Cool

Ice Spice is living proof of how quickly culture shifts. From Bronx drill roots to being named on Forbes' '30 Under 30' list in 2025, she's carved out her lane with cheeky, confident rhymes. Her set won't just be a performance, it'll be a cultural checkpoint for where hip-hop is headed next.

Fred again..: Dance Music With a Heartbeat

Electronic music can sometimes feel detached, but Fred again.. flips that idea on its head. His sets are emotional, communal, and often go viral because of how fans sing every word back at him. With collaborators like Skrillex and Brian Eno under his belt, his Coachella set will blur the line between DJ gig and therapy session.

Gracie Abrams: Softness in the Chaos

Coachella can be overwhelming, sun, sound, and spectacle. That's why Gracie Abrams will feel like a breath of fresh air. After winning Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys, she's bringing her diary-like songs to the desert. It's the perfect chance to slow down, sway, and maybe even shed a tear.

Peso Pluma: A Cultural Milestone

Peso Pluma is more than just a rising star; he's carrying an entire genre forward. Corridos tumbados, a fusion of Mexican folk and hip-hop, has exploded worldwide, and his sold-out 2024 US tour proved it. His Coachella debut is bigger than one set; it's a milestone for Latin music on one of the world's biggest stages.

PinkPantheress: Nostalgic, But Make It New

PinkPantheress has cracked the code on short, addictive songs that live rent-free in your head. Her drum-and-bass-inspired tracks already dominate playlists, but live, they feel intimate, almost like you've stumbled into a secret gig. At Coachella, that intimacy will somehow stretch across a massive crowd, and that's her magic.

Jungle: Funk Revival Specialists

Sometimes you don't need words, just grooves. Jungle are masters at making a field full of people move in sync. Their 2025 single Back on 74 became a viral dance hit, and their live shows are even more infectious. Expect brass, bass, and beats that make you forget how hot the desert sun really is.

Blur: Legends With a Loud Return

Britpop icons Blur are back, and if their 2025 Glastonbury set (attended by over 100,000 fans, per The Guardian) is any clue, they're ready to steal the show. With classics like Song 2 and Tender, their Coachella performance won't just be nostalgic, it'll be a reminder of why they changed music in the first place.

Why These Artists Will Define Your Festival

Coachella is always about more than the headliners. It's the mid-bill surprises, the cultural breakthroughs, and the moments you tell your friends about for years. From Dua Lipa's flawless pop spectacle to Peso Pluma's history-making debut, these 10 artists will make Coachella 2026 unforgettable. Pack your sunscreen, pace yourself, and don't miss them.