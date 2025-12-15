A wealthy Chinese man who wants to expand his family tree faces a bump on the road after a US judge rejects his request for parentage to multiple surrogate babies born in America. The billionaire wants a mega-family, but Los Angeles Judge Amy Pellman found the move questionable after learning that he had already fathered at least eight surrogates.

The case highlights how ultra-wealthy foreign nationals are exploiting America's largely unregulated surrogacy industry to create vast dynasties, often driven by cultural and dynastic ambitions.

A Judge's Scrutiny: Why the Parentage Request Was Denied

Xu Bo, a Chinese videogame executive who is already a father to dozens of children, wants to add more to his brood. However, he encountered a hiccup in the legal process after Judge Amy Pellman discovered Xu's simultaneous surrogacy requests during a routine review of parental rights petitions.

Pellman invited Xu to a confidential hearing in 2023 to discuss the matter. Xu reportedly did not arrive in person but appeared online, explaining the multiple surrogacy requests. The Chinese billionaire admitted that he wanted at least 20 or so US-born kids through surrogacy and preferred boys because they are reportedly superior to girls. He was hoping that they could take over his empire. A post on his verified Weibo account later stated that he actually wanted '50 high-quality sons.'

Pellman was alarmed, according to those who attended the hearing, because the way Bo explained his side of the matter did not sound like parenting. So, the judge denied his request.

While parentage petitions for surrogacy are typically approved swiftly, following the judge's decision, at least four children were left in a state of legal limbo.

An Unverified Appeal

A Weibo account linked to Xu announced that he successfully appealed, suggesting that the children ended up under his care.

'Xu Bo had several children (all of mixed Chinese and Jewish descent) who were taken away in the United States due to sabotage by feminists and malicious rulings by a female judge,' a post on Weibo in April 2024 read, seemingly pointing to the 2023 incident. 'Later, appeals were filed, and all the cases that went to trial were won. I heard that another case was won today, and one child was awarded to Xu Bo; he has already received the child.'

However, there is no public record of such an appeal.

Chinese Billionaire's Reaction

Xu has kept his personal life private, and he has not been photographed for nearly 10 years. The When asked for comment, a spokesperson for his company, Duoyi Network, was evasive.

'The boss does not accept interview requests from anyone for any purpose,' the spokesperson stated, adding that 'much of what you described is untrue'. The representative did not provide their name or explain which part of the report was inaccurate, despite the outlet's multiple requests for clarification.

Xu Bu Already Has 100+ Children

Xu Bo clearly wants a huge family and even reportedly refers to himself as 'China's first father.' His ex-girlfriend, Tang Jing, claimed he had over 300 children, which he denied. Duoyi Network released a statement on Weibo clarifying that he has 'only a little over 100' kids.

The Wall Street Journal also found a 2022 video from a user linked to Xu on Weibo, where dozens of toddlers were being filmed running and greeting a person behind the camera, calling him 'Daddy' and 'Papa.'

'Imagine a bunch of babies rushing towards you—how does that feel? Take a look. Besides your loved one, what's cuter than children?' the caption read.

Bo's desire for more children is clearly rooted in his dynastic ambition. However, the request for large-scale surrogacy prompts a renewed call for better national regulation to prevent the commodification of human life.