Pop star Miley Cyrus has officially entered a new chapter — and the diamond on her left hand leaves little room for doubt.

The pop superstar, 33, sparked global headlines after debuting a massive cushion-cut engagement ring during a rare red-carpet appearance with her long-term partner, musician Maxx Morando, 27.

The sighting at the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles on 1 December 2025 marked the couple's first public confirmation of their engagement after four years of keeping their relationship deliberately private.

As fans celebrate Cyrus' second engagement since her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, many are now asking a simple question: Who exactly is Maxx Morando — the quietly influential musician who won her heart?

A Blind Date, a Diamond Ring, and a Quiet Four-Year Romance

Cyrus' new engagement became undeniable the moment she posed with her ring-adorned hand resting on Morando's chest — a gesture that immediately set social media into meltdown. The ring, a Jacquie Aiche custom design set in 14K gold, stole the spotlight even from the couple's coordinated monochrome looks.

According to People and Variety, the pair first met through mutual friends and went on a blind date in June 2021. Cyrus later joked the date was 'blind for me, not for him,' but she quickly connected with the younger musician's humour, calm demeanour, and artistic instincts.

🚨MILEY CYRUS AND MAXX MORANDO ARE OFICIALLY ENGAGED pic.twitter.com/RbthfkcTy9 — MileyUpdates (@MileyUpdates) December 2, 2025

The couple have meticulously prioritised their privacy throughout their relationship, stepping out only for select events, such as the Grammy Awards in February 2024 and 2025, where Morando supported Cyrus' historic wins. This second commitment follows Cyrus' brief marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth, which ended in divorce in 2020, heightening interest in her new, stable partnership with the younger musician. Cyrus has jokingly referred to herself as a 'cougar' due to their six-year age gap, though she noted the difference has more to do with his use of technology than anything else.

Maxx Morando's Rise: From Indie Drummer to Miley's Creative Collaborator

Maxx Morando was born on 16 November 1998 and grew up immersed in Los Angeles' rock scene. He first broke through as the drummer for garage-pop band The Regrettes (2015–2018), before co-founding the post-punk group Liily, praised for its explosive, experimental sound.

But Morando's talents extend far beyond the drum kit. He has become a trusted studio collaborator for Cyrus. According to credits listed by Billboard, Morando co-wrote and co-produced two tracks on her Grammy-nominated album Endless Summer Vacation: the avant-pop track'Handstand' and fan-favourite ' Violet Chemistry.' He also co-wrote 'Attention' for her live album Attention: Miley Live.

His creative interests stretch into fashion as well — he once partnered with designer Shane Kastl to craft a custom vegan-leather outfit for Cyrus' festival performance.

The Quiet Confidence Behind the Pop Superstar

Furthermore, Morando has reportedly been welcomed warmly by Cyrus' famous family, with her mother, Tish Cyrus, publicly praising him for being 'the right person'for her daughter.

Unlike the highly volatile and public nature of Cyrus' previous relationships, her pairing with the younger musician is marked by calm, mutual artistic respect and a protective shield of privacy.

The couple reportedly now live together, and Morando is even trusted with parenting their dog, an arrangement Cyrus humorously confessed is often guided by Morando's research on Reddit. This grounding, normal lifestyle highlights a deliberate choice by the star to prioritise domestic stability and professional partnership, setting this latest engagement on a markedly different, and far more harmonious, path.